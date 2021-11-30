 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Twins claim Trevor Megill on waivers from Cubs

New, 8 comments

The tall righthander has talent, but has never put it together.

By Al Yellon
Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Trevor Megill is 6-foot-8 and can throw a baseball 98 miles per hour. You’d think this might lead to success in the major leagues, but he was never able to have sustained success in several stints with the Cubs in 2021.

And now, he’ll try somewhere else:

The “30 strikeouts in 23.2 innings” sounds great but that also came with 36 (!) hits allowed and eight walks for a 1.859 WHIP. As a reliever that’s generally going to get you in trouble and trouble is what Megill found, serving up five wild pitches and seven home runs, for that 8.37 ERA. (And it was worse, 10.54 at the end of August).

Megill turns 28 in a few days. The Cubs will find someone else fungible to take on that sort of role in the 2022 bullpen. Perhaps the Twins can figure him out.

With Megill now off the 40-man roster, and with the officially unannounced signings of Yan Gomes and Clint Frazier, the Cubs’ 40-man roster now stands at 39 players. Before the end of the day I’d expect a couple of non-tenders might reduce that number further.

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...