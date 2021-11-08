Baseball history unpacked, November 8

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

1894 - King Kelly, probably the most popular baseball player of the 19th century, dies of pneumonia in Boston, MA. (2)

1920 - At a meeting to depose Ban Johnson as the American League president, a new 12-team National League, made up of the dissenting 11 teams plus one of the five teams loyal to Johnson, is agreed to. John Heydler will be its president and federal judge Kenesaw Landis the proposed chairman of the new commission. This revolutionary plan for a new senior circuit will be discarded a few days later, after four of the five American League clubs still backing Johnson agree to a joint meeting on November 12th in Chicago, IL. (2)

1934 - Ford Frick, National League publicity director, is named league president. He will eventually become Commissioner. (1,2)

2005 - Infielder Neifi Perez and the Chicago Cubs agree to a $5 million, two-year contract. Perez, who became a free agent in October, hit .274 with nine home runs and 54 RBI last season. (2)

Cubs birthdays: Dwight Smith, Jeff Blauser, Henry Rodriguez, Darwin Barney. Also notable: Bucky Harris HOF.

392 - Roman Emperor Theodosius declares Christian religion the state religion.

- Roman Emperor Theodosius declares Christian religion the state religion. 1519 - 1st meeting of Aztec Emperor Moctezuma II and Spanish Conquistador Hernán Cortés in Tenochtitlan, Mexico.

- 1st meeting of Aztec Emperor Moctezuma II and Spanish Conquistador Hernán Cortés in Tenochtitlan, Mexico. 1789 - Bourbon Whiskey first distilled from corn by Elijah Craig in Bourbon, Kentucky.

- Bourbon Whiskey first distilled from corn by Elijah Craig in Bourbon, Kentucky. 1895 - German physicist Wilhelm Röentgen produces and detects electromagnetic radiation in a wavelength range today known as X-rays or Röentgen rays.

