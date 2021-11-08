Outside The Confines: Let hot stove season begin

There is a very, very brief pause between the end of baseball’s postseason and the beginning of the offseason. This pause is a time for the World Series winners to celebrate, for players who did not go to the postseason to quietly spend time with their families, and for baseball journalists to take a long, deep breath.

Then, within less than a week of the final day of the World Series, madness sets in. Qualifying offers must be tendered. Free agency begins in ernest. The hot stove is ready and waiting to be attended to at all waking hours, and baseball writers and fans wait with bated breath to see how the rosters of their beloved teams will shape up for the coming season.

We have now begun this frenzied time, as Qualifying Offers — most of which will be declined — were made by teams on Sunday.

Final list of qualifying offers, per sources: Freddie Freeman, Eduardo Rodriguez, Nick Castellanos, Trevor Story, Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander, Raisel Iglesias, Corey Seager, Chris Taylor, Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard, Brandon Belt, Robbie Ray, Marcus Semien — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 7, 2021

There were also some interesting, though perhaps unsurprising names who were not extended offers.

Among those who did not receive qualifying offers: Clayton Kershaw, Carlos Rodon, Anthony DeSclafani and Jon Gray. The most surprising of the bunch might be Gray. Rockies didn’t deal him at the deadline, didn’t extend him and now won’t get any compensation at all if he leaves. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 7, 2021

Let’s jump in to the rest of this weekend’s links.

Would you believe in the year Hank Aaron passed away, the @braves won 44 games before the All-Star break, 44 games after the break, and won the World Series the 44th week of the year. Aaron, of course, wore #44. Maybe the Braves had a secret weapon after all. — Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) November 5, 2021

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.