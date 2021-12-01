Baseball history unpacked, December 1

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

Cubs birthdays: Tommy Raub, Ed Reulbach, Charley Moore, Johnny O’Connor, Mike Cvengros, Lefty Sloat, Cal McLish, Tom Filer, Dan Straily, Javier Baez. Also notable: Walter Alston HOF, Larry Walker HOF.

1640 - Portugal regains independence after 60 years of Spanish rule following a revolution by Portuguese nobility; the Portuguese Restoration War begins and lasts until 1668 with recognition by Spain of the country’s independence.

1831 - Erie Canal closes for entire month due to cold weather.

1887 - Sherlock Holmes first appears in print in "Study in Scarlet" by Arthur Conan Doyle.

1913 - Ford Motor Company institutes world's 1st moving assembly line for the Model T Ford.

1936 - Bell Labs tests coaxial cable for TV use.

1940 - Four sets of brothers play in one NHL game when Chicago Blackhawks beat NY Rangers, 4-1; Lynn & Muzz Patrick and Neil & Mac Colville (Rangers); Max & Doug Bentley and Bob & Bill Carse (Chicago).

1955 - Rosa Parks is arrested for refusing to move to the back of a bus and give her seat to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama.

1982 - Dentist Barney B Clark gets 1st artificial heart.

2019 - Earliest traceable patient, a 55-year-old man, develops symptoms of a novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in Wuhan, China.

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation.