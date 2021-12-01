‘Twas the night before MLB lockout

Baseball is heading for the ninth work stoppage in its long history. Barring some sort of miracle settlement — or delay — an owners’ lockout will begin at 10:59 p.m. CT (11:59 p.m. ET, officially, per the CBA) tonight, and last until... who knows? And make no mistake, this is being provoked by owners who... just got finished spending about half a billion dollars to various players. Don’t cry poor now, team owners.

With the thought of lightening up the atmosphere surrounding all this, I present the following to you. It was written by Mike Carlucci, a staff writer at SB Nation’s Red Sox site Over The Monster. So — give all your praise to Mike, this is very well written.

‘Twas the night before lockout and all at the table

Were signing free agents with much haste, if able

The agents were drafting contact terms with riders for feats

The players on their phones, checking @JeffPassan tweets

Forget the new CBA and the likely provisions

Tonight is a night to just make decisions!

Scott Boras and his puns, his Connery comp

Provided the circumstance for all of this pomp!

The Rangers in Texas are buying a ranch

With Corey, Marcus, and John they might stand a chance!

Don’t forget about the Mets

No, they didn’t trade for Betts

They looked at the facts

And made a big, big offer to Max!

But what of decisions? What rules are coming?

The Universal DH? Why, that would be stunning!

The ghost man is gone, perished for good

Rob Manfred could have more horrors under his hood

Like expanded playoffs! Now 14 teams

Being under .500 now isn’t extreme

The regular season, who cares, it’s all about playoffs

162 games don’t lead to big payoffs

A salary floor — no, a ceiling

Why not both? What a feeling!

As blackouts extend the fans will obsess

The owners say: “They’ll pay anything to watch this mess!”

O Red Sox, O Yankees, O Dodgers — big spenders

Are your silences a sign of what these negotiations will render?

Trevor Story is out there, still no heir for Jeter

Stroman too, have you checked out his heater?

The Angels are wasting the summer again

After Trout and Ohtani their star power is thin

Do they not see the Padres? Can’t they develop

A couple of pitchers for success to envelop?

As the clock struck a sound, 12 times not three

Manfred and the owners departed with glee

They’d signed all the stars and left the rest antsy

Will there be a 2022 season? Let’s all take a chance, eh.