Outside The Confines: A flurry of free agent activity

What a wild ride the last few days have been. After a few seasons worth of relatively relaxed free agent markets, where signings linger for months, the most recent offseason has been red hot, with one blockbuster deal happening after another, and so much activity it can be hard to keep track of.
Big names like Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Javier Báez and more have been signed to sizeable deals, so let’s round up some of the big news of the week before getting into the non free agent chatter of the week thus far. Then we’ll move on to the biggest lingering story of the offseason: what’s going to happen between MLB and MLBPA in regards to the CBA?
First the free agent news!
- How are things going with the CBA discussions?
The sides plan to meet again tomorrow.— James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) December 1, 2021
With the collective bargaining agreement expiring at midnight tomorrow and a possible lockout looming, a lot of heavy lifting would be needed between now and then.
- What are your thoughts on intentionally blank Hall of Fame ballots? Steve Marcus later tweeted his rationale behind the vote, but has since deleted the tweet.
Ballot #5 is from Steve Marcus. For the second year in a row, he does not check the box for any candidate, after a Jeter-only in 2020.— Anthony Calamis (@tonycal93) November 29, 2021
