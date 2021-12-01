Outside The Confines: A flurry of free agent activity

What a wild ride the last few days have been. After a few seasons worth of relatively relaxed free agent markets, where signings linger for months, the most recent offseason has been red hot, with one blockbuster deal happening after another, and so much activity it can be hard to keep track of.

Big names like Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Javier Báez and more have been signed to sizeable deals, so let’s round up some of the big news of the week before getting into the non free agent chatter of the week thus far. Then we’ll move on to the biggest lingering story of the offseason: what’s going to happen between MLB and MLBPA in regards to the CBA?

First the free agent news!

The sides plan to meet again tomorrow.



With the collective bargaining agreement expiring at midnight tomorrow and a possible lockout looming, a lot of heavy lifting would be needed between now and then. — James Wagner (@ByJamesWagner) December 1, 2021

Ballot #5 is from Steve Marcus. For the second year in a row, he does not check the box for any candidate, after a Jeter-only in 2020.



Coming to the Tracker soon: https://t.co/weOwvLEnhb pic.twitter.com/CXM7qFcnbw — Anthony Calamis (@tonycal93) November 29, 2021

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.