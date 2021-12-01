Chicago Cubs sign Michael Hermosillo to one-year deal

The Chicago Cubs have reunited with outfielder Michael Hermosillo, signing the 26-year-old to a one-year deal late Wednesday evening.

The #Cubs today agreed to terms on a one-year major league contract with OF Michael Hermosillo. pic.twitter.com/A17ETsxj7G — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) December 2, 2021

Hermosillo appeared in only 16 games with the Cubs last season, after spending his first three major league seasons with the Angels. His MLB numbers offer a career line of .190/.276/.343, and a career wRC+ of 68. His 2021 campaign was unfortunately cut short due to a forearm injury.

It bears consideration that while his big league numbers aren’t great, he has appeared in only 72 games at the major league level, across four seasons. In Triple-A, he’s been incredible. Over 43 games with the Iowa Cubs last year he hit .306/.446/.592 and had a wRC+ of 178. There’s certainly raw talent there, which is likely why the Cubs have picked Hermosillo up on a major league contract. He’s also a good defensive option in the field, with a DRS of 2 in 2021.

Hermosillo was just non-tendered by the Cubs yesterday, but the re-signing is not altogether unexpected (though perhaps it being a major league deal is a bit of a surprise).

Hopefully, 2022 can mark a turnaround year for the outfielder.