Baseball history unpacked, December 10

Today in baseball history:
- 1918 - John Heydler becomes president of baseball’s National League for the second time.
- 1919 - The National League votes to ban the spitball’s use by all new pitchers. The ban will be formally worked out by the Rules Committee in February. (1,2)
- 1935 - Ford Frick is re-elected National League president for two years and given a raise. The American League votes down night ball and awards a $500 cash prize for batting leaders retroactive to include Buddy Myer in 1935. (2)
- 1956 - The Cubs buy perennial backup C Charlie Silvera from the Yankees. They also trade pitchers Sad Sam Jones and Jim Davis, IF Eddie Miksis, and C Hobie Landrith to the Cardinals for pitchers Tom Poholsky and Jackie Collum, C Ray Katt, and a minor league pitcher. (2)
- 1972 - The major leagues make modifications to the official save rule, a statistic officially adopted before the 1969 season. A pitcher shall be credited with a save if, when entering a game as a reliever, he finds the tying or winning run on base or at the plate, and he preserves the lead. Or he pitches three effective innings and preserves the lead. The rule will be tweaked again, to take its lasting form, before the 1975 season. (2)
- 1993 - The Colorado Silver Bullets are officially recognized as the first all-women’s baseball team in the minor leagues. (2)
- 2011 - ESPN reveals that Ryan Braun, the reigning National League MVP, tested positive for PEDs during the postseason. Facing a 50-game suspension, Braun claims his innocence and announces he is appealing the test result. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Jimmy Johnston, Ed Donnelly, Steve Renko, Paul Assenmacher*, Rick Wrona.
*cover image
Today in world history:
- 1690 - Massachusetts Bay becomes the first American colonial government to issue paper money.
- 1799 - Metric system first adopted in France.
- 1817 - Mississippi admitted as 20th state of the Union.
- 1898 - Treaty of Paris which ended the Spanish–American War is signed by US President McKinley; US acquires Philippines, Puerto Rico and Guam.
- 1922 - First National Football League Championship: undefeated Canton Bulldogs (10-0-2) named inaugural champions.
- 1948 - UN General Assembly adopts the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
