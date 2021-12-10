Outside The Confines: Dog day Dodger-style

With the lockout still going strong a little in the way of actual baseball news happening (unless you count the riveting discussion of which current ballplayers are the hottest, which is a real discourse that happened this week. Yes I have opinions, no I won’t share them.) I thought it might be fun to check in on one of the more heartwarming stories of baseball this week.
Even if you don’t use it, you’re probably familiar with the app TikTok, which allows users to share short videos of up to three minutes in length. Recently a user shared a cute video of her dog Toby watching a Los Angeles Dodgers game. The Dodgers social media person found the video and there was some back and forth about the team sending Toby a gift basket for his support.
Only one problem... the gift basket never arrived.
Well, the Dodgers didn’t want to let a good boy down, and invited Toby, along with his human family, to spend a day at Dodger Stadium, complete with some incredible gifts, and very memorable follow-up TikTok video.
The video is delightful, and so is this article from Rowan Kavner, which shows some of the wonderful photos taken of Toby and his family at the park. Tory Barron also covered the story for ESPN. While there’s not much happy baseball news happening these days, this story definitely put a smile on my face.
Now on to the rest of links for today!
- Jay Jaffe continues to assess those on the Hall of Fame ballot, this time looking to Big Papi himself, David Ortiz.
- The Angels stadium sale has been declared illegal, and Bill Shaikin dives into the reasons why.
- Pat Ragazzo wonders if Buck Showalter might become the next manager of the Mets.
- Fernando Tatis Jr. was involved in a minor motorcycle accident but is by all accounts in good health with only minor scrapes. Reporting by Nick Selbe.
- Since we won’t be seeing any major signings for a while, Jeff Passan revisits the blockbuster day where almost one billion dollars of free agent deals were made.
- It’s really weird to see all the throwback-themed articles on MLB dot com, but some have been really fun, like Mike Lupica revisiting the Gary Carter trade.
- I’m so glad minor league moves are still happening solely for this beautiful content, and so the Mariners can continue to reign supreme in trade volume.
Mets’ RHP Tommy Wilson was selected today by the Mariners in the Rule 5 Draft— Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) December 9, 2021
Then hours later was traded to the Orioles for cash
His message to Seattle is heartwarming https://t.co/um00qt6Gcn
- Popular baseball merch brand Baseballism now has an agreement with MLB proper that will allow them to sell more MLB-specific items in the 2022 season.
- Justin Klugh looks at some outfields that rival the magnitude and fearsomeness of the Green Monster. (Baseball Prospectus Premium required.)
- Luke Hooper spotlights the post-injury breakout season of Luis Robert.
- Nick Selbe asks one very big question: Why aren’t the Yankees acting like the Yankees?
- Ken Rosenthal and Lindsey Adler similarly believe it’s time for the Yankees to bust out their checkbook. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Yasiel Puig will now be playing in the KBO after signing a deal with the Kiwoom Heroes. (AP)
- Genuinely appreciate this hustle from Colin Poche.
With the lockout going on, I’ve decided to open myself up to any local Little League teams who need an extra player. Now accepting offers! pic.twitter.com/6MtNKGTPQT— Colin Poche (@colinpoche) December 9, 2021
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
