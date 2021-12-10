Outside The Confines: Dog day Dodger-style

With the lockout still going strong a little in the way of actual baseball news happening (unless you count the riveting discussion of which current ballplayers are the hottest, which is a real discourse that happened this week. Yes I have opinions, no I won’t share them.) I thought it might be fun to check in on one of the more heartwarming stories of baseball this week.

Even if you don’t use it, you’re probably familiar with the app TikTok, which allows users to share short videos of up to three minutes in length. Recently a user shared a cute video of her dog Toby watching a Los Angeles Dodgers game. The Dodgers social media person found the video and there was some back and forth about the team sending Toby a gift basket for his support.

Only one problem... the gift basket never arrived.

Well, the Dodgers didn’t want to let a good boy down, and invited Toby, along with his human family, to spend a day at Dodger Stadium, complete with some incredible gifts, and very memorable follow-up TikTok video.

The video is delightful, and so is this article from Rowan Kavner, which shows some of the wonderful photos taken of Toby and his family at the park. Tory Barron also covered the story for ESPN. While there’s not much happy baseball news happening these days, this story definitely put a smile on my face.

Now on to the rest of links for today!

Mets’ RHP Tommy Wilson was selected today by the Mariners in the Rule 5 Draft



Then hours later was traded to the Orioles for cash



His message to Seattle is heartwarming https://t.co/um00qt6Gcn — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) December 9, 2021

With the lockout going on, I’ve decided to open myself up to any local Little League teams who need an extra player. Now accepting offers! pic.twitter.com/6MtNKGTPQT — Colin Poche (@colinpoche) December 9, 2021

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.