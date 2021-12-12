Cub Tracks makes a monster

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
This is probably a good time to reiterate that Cub Tracks does not necessarily endorse the opinions of the writers that are featured in the links. We try to present a balanced view of events if at all possible.
It’s getting slow in here, and I’m about to start posting Xmas ghost stories or something. Even if I have to write them myself. The Matt Nagy retirement watch is on again tonight. Svengoolie set the template Saturday night.
As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines).
At Wrigley.... Sto jerseys for sale in the store Yay. @STR0 #Cubs pic.twitter.com/grxPbCvjth— Sam Bernero (@sambernero) December 10, 2021
Umm I was there. It happened. It was amazing #Cubs https://t.co/DenUcMBXPu— Crawly's Cubs Kingdom (@crawlyscubs) December 11, 2021
Andrew Romine has Retired from Baseball. His Instagram farewell: #DetroitRoots #Tigers #CubTogether #cubs pic.twitter.com/gM4tuhJ3uQ— Tigers Torkmoil (@bythewaybro) December 11, 2021
December 11, 1973#Cubs trade Ron Santo to White Sox for players that include another future Cubs announcer, Steve Stone and Steve Swisher— Mark @ Cubs History (@MF6543) December 11, 2021
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): How the Cubs closed a buzzer-beater deal with Marcus Stroman before MLB’s lockout. “I truly was in no rush,” Stroman said during a Dec. 1 video conference.
- Todd Johnson (Cubs Insider*): Organizational Breakdown, Pt 3: First base back in focus, one move could alter future of position. “... the system is filled with guys that actually play the position rather than just moving warm bodies over there to get some at-bats.”
- Michael Consolo (Cubbies Crib*): Comparing the offseasons of all NL Central teams. “The excitement of the offseason has waned with the lockout in effect...”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Ethan Roberts submits entry into Cubs reliever prospect deadlift competition. “... picking up 425 pounds when you only go about a buck-eighty is pretty solid.”
- Todd Johnson (North Side Bound*): Checking out some early draft rankings for 2022. “This year, those rankings take on a little more importance as the Cubs will be picking seventh.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): 5 former Chicago Cubs players you’ve totally forgotten about. “#5: Randy Wells”.
- Zachary Silver (MLB.com*): These players toed both sides of Cards-Cubs. “Long list of greats have played for each faction of historic rivalry.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs legends recall when they fell in love with the game of baseball. “It’s gotta start somewhere.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs legend Sammy Sosa belongs in the Hall of Fame. “... writers are really honing in on the integrity and character aspects of voting...”
- Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo, Sam Dykstra (MLB.com*): Each team’s youngest top position prospect. “Time is on their side. Yes, it is. And so is a whole lot else.”
Food for Thought:
How Do Psychedelics Change Your Personality? These Researchers Tried To Find Outhttps://t.co/FKRZj68fU0 pic.twitter.com/pNDdCpK9l2— IFLScience (@IFLScience) December 11, 2021
The neolithic society that carved this had clever hydraulic engineering and agricultural technologies. But it collapsed abruptly 4,300 years ago, now researchers think they've discovered why.— ScienceAlert (@ScienceAlert) December 11, 2021
https://t.co/XYdjORK3TQ
Liangzhu Archeology Ruins Management Bureau pic.twitter.com/tCRTGkaNX4
We Now Know The Time Of Year The Dino-Killing Asteroid Hit Earthhttps://t.co/Yabfq4KAlU pic.twitter.com/fipoimJgkh— IFLScience (@IFLScience) December 11, 2021
Thanks for reading.
Loading comments...