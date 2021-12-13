Baseball history unpacked, December 13

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Bill Everitt, Jack Taylor, Bob Wright, Lindy McDaniel, J.C. Martin, Nate Oliver, Ferguson Jenkins HOF, Jon Perlman, Jeff Robinson, Steve Wilson. Also notable: Larry Doby HOF, Gleyber Torres.

SABR’s Fergie Jenkins bio. Worth reading.

Today in world history:

1577 - Francis Drake sets sail from England on a circumnavigation of the world.

1636 - The Massachusetts Bay Colony organizes three militia regiments to defend the colony against the Pequot Indians. This organization is recognized today as the founding of the United States National Guard.

1642 - Dutch explorer Abel Tasman sights the South Island of present day New Zealand; initially he calls it Staten Landt and changes it a year later to Nieuw Zeeland.

1774 - Paul Revere and Wentworth Cheswell ride to warn Portsmouth of the approach of British warships.

1942 - National Football League Championship, Griffith Stadium, Washington, D.C.: Washington Redskins upset Chicago Bears, 14-6.

1950 - James Dean begins his career with an appearance in a Pepsi commercial.

1961 - The Beatles sign a formal agreement to be managed by Brian Epstein.

1967 - Unsuccessful coup against Greek King Constantine II.

1969 - Arlo Guthrie releases "Alice's Restaurant."

