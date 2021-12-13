 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Silent Night

New, 25 comments

Some minor league signings to keep us occupied. One writer has a proposal to end tanking. The lockout continues. Will the Yankees do anything when it ends?

By Josh Timmers

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics
Dee Strange-Gordon
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

We’re still in lockout mode. It’s always quite in MLB this time of year, but normally we at least get rumors and minor deals. Today, I’m highlighting the Nationals signing former Iowa Cubs infielder Dee Strange-Gordon to a minor league deal. OK, I probably could have led with Strange-Gordon being a two-time All-Star with the Dodgers and the Marlins, but this is a Cubs site. He last played in the majors in 2020 with Seattle.

End the lockout, commissioner Manfred.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...