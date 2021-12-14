Cub Tracks opens Cubsmas season

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

The beats are still hibernating. I see them tweeting periodically but nothing of any substance emerges. Presumably they are preparing their end-of-the-year summaries and monitoring their feeds for CBA news, while they text rumors back and forth out there in Whoville.

The bloggers are still in business, dressed in winter white, huddled for warmth around the fading embers of the Hot Stove and throwing coals in to keep the flame going.

Today’s the first day of Cubsmas. I’ll add tomorrow’s line in, too. We’ll continue each episode. Cheers to Bob and Doug, eh?

On the first day of Cubsmas, Jed Hoyer gave to me: One starting pitcher Two hitting coaches and a beer

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines). #IStandWithThePlayers.

Junior Lake status: pic.twitter.com/4fXgO68y54 — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) December 12, 2021

There were multiple players that joined the HR Derby ⭐ at the last minute, one of them was Nelson Velázquez(Criollos).



The Cubs prospect won the whole event over Indios' Danny Ortíz.



Next up is the All-Star Game, in about 30 minutes!#LBPRC⚾️ pic.twitter.com/r50D6RkA7M — Edwin Hernández Jr. (@LBPRCinEnglish) December 12, 2021

#Cubs have signed international free agent RHP Jair Jimenez. — MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) December 12, 2021

Today in Cubs and MLB history:

Cubs birthdays: Lefty Tyler, Harry Wilke, Les Bell, Bobby Adams, Sam Jones, Pete Whisenant, Bill Buckner, Rodrigo Lopez, Angel Guzman, Donn Roach. Also notable: Craig Biggio HOF.

SABR Buckner bio, worth the read.

Food for Thought:

Salvador Dalí's Unusual Sleep Technique May Actually Workhttps://t.co/Uu6HIsQucD pic.twitter.com/35bsKRHVL2 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) December 13, 2021

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.