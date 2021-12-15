Baseball history unpacked, December 15

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Mike Prendergast, Ken Crosby, Mike Proly, Aaron Miles, Michael Wuertz, Luis Montanez, Johneshwy Fargas.

Today in world history:

533 - Byzantine General Belisarius defeats the Vandals, under King Gelimer, at the Battle of Ticameron.

- Byzantine General Belisarius defeats the Vandals, under King Gelimer, at the Battle of Ticameron. 1467 - Stephen III of Moldavia defeats Matthias Corvinus of Hungary, with the latter being injured thrice, at the Battle of Baia.

- Stephen III of Moldavia defeats Matthias Corvinus of Hungary, with the latter being injured thrice, at the Battle of Baia. 1593 - State of Holland grants patent on windmill with a crankshaft.

- State of Holland grants patent on windmill with a crankshaft. 1791 - US Bill of Rights ratified when Virginia gives its approval, becomes amendments 1-10 of the US constitution.

- US Bill of Rights ratified when Virginia gives its approval, becomes amendments 1-10 of the US constitution. 1909 - Thomas J. Lynch becomes president of baseball’s National League.

- Thomas J. Lynch becomes president of baseball’s National League. 1946 - National Football League Championship, Polo Grounds, NYC: Chicago Bears beat New York Giants, 24-14; record attendance 58,346 at final NFL title game played at Polo Grounds.

- National Football League Championship, Polo Grounds, NYC: Chicago Bears beat New York Giants, 24-14; record attendance 58,346 at final NFL title game played at Polo Grounds. 1965 - William Eckert* replaces Ford Frick and becomes the fourth Commissioner of Baseball.

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading.

*pictured.