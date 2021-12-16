Cubs Prospect Perspective: James Triantos

Back when, in college, Mark Aguirre was a 6-foot seven forward. By the time he reached the NBA Draft, they broke out a tape measure, and he became 6’5”. Heights and weights can someties get dismissed in sports as inaccurate, rightly or wrongly. In the process of this article, I looked up Billy Williams, who was listed as 6’1”, 175 pounds. If a player was notably taller than Williams, that dude was massive. Williams was in the upper crust, in my memory, of being built, in the early-seventies. There were bigger players, but they were, legitimately, big. For their time. Today’s subject is Williams’ size and twenty pounds heavier.

James Triantos, infield

Born January 29, 2003, Fairfax, Virginia

Drafted by the Cubs in 2021 (2nd Round, James Madison High School, Vienna, Virginia)

Following the Mesa Cubs in 2021 was as close to “peak Cubs prospects” from 2014 as anything I can recall. They didn’t necessarily win, but goodness, could they hit! Among the names were a bunch of new names. Reggie Preciado, Owen Caissie, and Ismael Mena were the early “new” guys. Triantos was among the “middle” new guys, as a draft addition. Kevin Alcantara was a late “new guy,” added in the Anthony Rizzo trade. The team raked. In the process, the 6-1 Triantos tended to look rather 5-10.

But I’m assured the 6-1 is legitimate.

Triantos, though, wasn’t a slam-dunk with the baseball universe. He reclassified as a senior, which might have cost people some scouting looks after a season of no games in 2020. Some organizations didn’t buy the bat. Cubs region scout Billy Swoope in Virginia pounded the table, and “Triantos to the Cubs in the second round” was a rather poorly guarded secret beforehand. The Cubs wanted him, and few teams in that range wanted to interfere.

Defensively, Triantos is very skeleton-key. He’s not a shortstop, though he might argue. The bat will advance him, and if he hits, his glove shouldn’t be a problem. It really shouldn’t be. If he keeps raking.

Even if it’s terrifying.

