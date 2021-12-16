Cub Tracks’ pause deduce

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, two of which are suspended at the moment.

Major League Baseball is a black hole right now. Things accrete around the main disc, but there are no events on the horizon. The beat writers still are enjoying their buspersons’ holiday, which I suppose makes up for all those late nights watching bad baseball.

The rest of us ink-stained wretches soldier on. The minor leagues are in full operative mode and we have some of that material, to augment the fine offerings from Tim and Josh. Minor leaguers are fun.

We have an explanation for that dinner with Rizzo the other night:

Anthony Rizzo officially moved out of his Chicago apartment, where he lived for 7 years.



“Tried to hold it together, but as I was about to walk out, seeing it all empty, I took a moment to soak it all in, all the memories, all happy tears.”



via @thecompoundpod pic.twitter.com/q01qSCWt2L — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) December 14, 2021

Ok, it’s just a little misty in here . That was an awkward breakup at the very least. As long as things are awkward, let me add some poetry from the near future, translated from the Vogonese:

On the fourth day of Cubsmas, Jed Hoyer gave to me: One starting pitcher Two hitting coaches Three glove-first fielders Four bullpen arms and a beer

We’ll pick that back up on Saturday. Now we’ll have an awkward pause.

Is this up for sale!? — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 13, 2021

