Cub Tracks’ pause deduce

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. We may not be gifted, but we’re trying!

By Duane Pesice

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, two of which are suspended at the moment.

Major League Baseball is a black hole right now. Things accrete around the main disc, but there are no events on the horizon. The beat writers still are enjoying their buspersons’ holiday, which I suppose makes up for all those late nights watching bad baseball.

The rest of us ink-stained wretches soldier on. The minor leagues are in full operative mode and we have some of that material, to augment the fine offerings from Tim and Josh. Minor leaguers are fun.

We have an explanation for that dinner with Rizzo the other night:

Ok, it’s just a little misty in here . That was an awkward breakup at the very least. As long as things are awkward, let me add some poetry from the near future, translated from the Vogonese:

On the fourth day of Cubsmas, Jed Hoyer gave to me:

One starting pitcher

Two hitting coaches

Three glove-first fielders

Four bullpen arms

and a beer

We’ll pick that back up on Saturday. Now we’ll have an awkward pause.

Today in Cubs and MLB history:

Cubs birthdays: Sammy Strang, Adolfo Phillips, Paul Noce, Tyler Chatwood,

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.

