Cubs invite P.J. Higgins, six others to major league spring training

P.J. Higgins, the Cubs’ 12th-round pick in 2015, made his MLB debut in 2021. He played in nine games for the team and went 1-for-23 before ending the season on the 60-day injured list.

Now, he and six others have been given invitations to major league Spring Training in 2022:

Cubs will bring these seven players as non roster invitee’s to major league spring training. RH Jonathan Holder,RHP Mark Leiter Jr, LHP Stephen Gonsalves,LHP Locke St John, C PJ Higgins , Inf Dixon Machado and Inf Ildemaro Vargas. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) December 17, 2021

We noted the signing of Mark Leiter Jr. here yesterday and of Locke St. John (great baseball name!) here last month in BCB After Dark. Jonathan Holder was signed by the Cubs last offseason, but spent the entire year on the injured list. Ildemaro Vargas went 3-for-21 in nine games for the Cubs in 2021 after being acquired in late 2020 and hitting a key home run in September of that year against the Brewers. Dixon Machado played in MLB for four seasons with the Tigers (2015-18) and at Triple-A Iowa in 2019. He’s spent the last two years playing in KBO in Korea. Stephen Gonsalves has 10 MLB games with the Twins (2018) and Red Sox (2021).

It seems unlikely that any of these players will make the Cubs’ Opening Day (whenever that is) roster in 2022; more likely, they will be depth options at Iowa.

There could be other non-roster invitations to spring camp for 2022, but those will likely be players already in the organization (perhaps Brennen Davis, for example), and those aren’t likely to be announced until the lockout is over.