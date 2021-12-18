Cub Tracks keeps on tracking

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, two of which are in suspended animation at the moment.

The beats are mostly still on holiday. The bloggers, however, are as on-target as NORAD after Santa Claus, and we have quite a few good stories below.

The 12 Days of Cubsmas, cont’d on next rock. On the sixth day of Cubsmas, Jed Hoyer gave to me: One starting pitcher Two hitting coaches Three glove-first fielders Four bullpen arms FIVE COLLEGE SCOUTS Six righty hurlers and a beer

And with a blip and a bloop, we move on.

Cubs so far have seven non-roster invitees for 2022 spring training:



C P.J. Higgins

INF Dixon Machado, INF Ildemaro Vargas

RHP Jonathan Holder, RHP Mark Leiter Jr.

LHP Stephen Gonsalves, LHP Locke St. John — Tim Stebbins (@tim_stebbins) December 17, 2021

Food for Thought:

