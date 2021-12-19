Cub Tracks’ look at that caveman go

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, two of which have coal in their stockings at the moment.
The 12 Days of Cubsmas*
On the seventh day of Cubsmas, Jed Hoyer gave to me:
One starting pitcher
Two hitting coaches
Three glove-first fielders
Four bullpen arms
FIVE COLLEGE SCOUTS
Six righty hurlers
Seven NRIs
and a beer
continued on next rock.
Happy Holidays to you all https://t.co/lWVlFqKtEf— Carlos Correa (@TeamCJCorrea) December 18, 2021
A+ Jersey swap. Credit: @chicagonetwrk on IG. pic.twitter.com/cJmHCpczDv— OBVIOUS SHIRTS® (@obvious_shirts) December 18, 2021
A Christmas Miracle! “Glory & Grief: The Fergie Jenkins Story” is airing Throughout the US and Canada on @mlbnetwork on the following dates:— Fergie Jenkins (@fergieajenkins) December 17, 2021
12/23(8pm ET), 12/24(2:30am ET), and 1/1(3:30pm & 11:30pm ET) pic.twitter.com/oSLLDZIaEd
- Evan Drellich (The Athletic {$}): Sources: MLB, MLBPA unlikely to talk core economics until January. “It’s been a long December...”
- Braulio Perez (Fansided*): Anthony Rizzo’s take on leaving Chicago will break Cubs fans’ hearts (Video). “... he’s ready to find a new, permanent home in free agency.”
- Richard Johnson (Cubbies Crib*): Should the Cubs use Nick Madrigal as a designated hitter? “Madrigal is hardly a stereotypical DH candidate.”
- Tim Stebbins (NBC Sports Chicago*): Where Cubs could look for shortstop need post-lockout. “Infield defense is always important, but that’s certainly something that we’ll talk about a lot over the next few weeks.” said Hoyer.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs will have to do better than a $27.5 million AAV for Carlos Correa. “The Cubs certainly aren’t alone in their interest...”
- Mark Powell (Fansided*): Latest Kris Bryant rumor frees up return to Chicago. “More to come from the North Side, obviously.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Cubs add 7 non-roster invitees to the mix. Brett Taylor considers two of them.
- Jimmy Nelligan (North Side Bound*): Things you missed in 2021: Nelson Maldonado, Jared Young, and their odd splits. “.. the Cubs have a couple of organizational type guys that could potentially be more” than platoon or matchup type players.
Food for Thought:
