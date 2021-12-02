 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ at midnight, all the agents

New, 3 comments

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. RIP Ronnie.

By Duane Pesice
Rorschach Inkblot

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Watch, man — PJ Higgins returns, Jonathan Holder returns, on minor-league deals. Charles the Cat reports that the Cubs have talked to Anthony Rizzo’s people. Marcus Stroman? Kris Bryant? As always, we await developments.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines).

Here is our article on the Cubs signing of Marcus Stroman. It developed quickly last night!

Today in Cubs and MLB history (from bbref):

Cubs birthdays: Deacon White HOF, John Hibbard, Art Jahn, Johnny Welch, Andre Rodgers,

Food for Thought:

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...