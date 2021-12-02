Cub Tracks’ at midnight, all the agents

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Watch, man — PJ Higgins returns, Jonathan Holder returns, on minor-league deals. Charles the Cat reports that the Cubs have talked to Anthony Rizzo’s people. Marcus Stroman? Kris Bryant? As always, we await developments.

MLB has admitted that it secretly used two different baseballs during the 2021 season. https://t.co/UZzYwvShQF — Audacy Sports (@AudacySports) December 1, 2021

"Maybe some people didn't know I could do that, but now they do." -Rafael Ortega



Watch an all new episode of The Breakdown, presented by @CDWCorp: https://t.co/vB1iklzPyh pic.twitter.com/OvS8sonaEH — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) November 30, 2021

Here is our article on the Cubs signing of Marcus Stroman. It developed quickly last night!

Have heard now from 2 different sources that the Cubs and Marcus Stroman are hot and heavy in discussion right now. Would absolutely love that signing. — M@ (@MattSpiegel670) December 1, 2021

Cubs in talks with free-agent right-hander Marcus Stroman, source tells @TheAthletic. First to note interest: @MattSpiegel670. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 1, 2021

After a seven-minute meeting with top union officials, MLB negotiators are leaving the hotel where bargaining has taken place. It’s unclear whether they’ll return. And if they don’t, that could be the last discussion before a lockout. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 1, 2021

By the way, purists, the one thing that will assuredly drive you nuts until about 1/2 way through the 3rd inning opening day is that sponsor patches seem a high possibility in MLB for 2022 and beyond. — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) December 1, 2021

