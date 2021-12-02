Cub Tracks’ at midnight, all the agents

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
Watch, man — PJ Higgins returns, Jonathan Holder returns, on minor-league deals. Charles the Cat reports that the Cubs have talked to Anthony Rizzo’s people. Marcus Stroman? Kris Bryant? As always, we await developments.
Here is our article on the Cubs signing of Marcus Stroman. It developed quickly last night!
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Little hope for labor agreement as lockout looms, owners may use big spending for leverage. “... the deadline created a pressurized environment within which everything moved more quickly.”
- Brittany Ghiroli (The Athletic {$}): Does Major League Baseball need an offseason transaction deadline? “A lot more gets done on a deadline.”
- Steve Greenberg (Chicago Sun-Times* {$}): Curses! We’re all foiled again as baseball nears the glitching hour. “So here’s the question now: Does anybody give a blank?”
- Matt Weyrich (NBC Sports Chicago*): Who’s an MLB free agent this offseason? FA tracker.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): As MLB teams spend more than $1.5 billion ahead of an expected lockout, the Chicago Cubs have stayed largely on the sidelines — making only minor signings such as Clint Frazier and Yan Gomes. “The premise of the Chicago Cubs’ offseason strategy sounded good in theory.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs pitching prospect Max Bain ‘could really jump’ next season. “... the 6-foot-5 righty added two above-average major league secondaries...”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): What the Javier Báez decision and Gomes deal mean for the Cubs and Willson Contreras. “... what the Cubs believe is a thoughtful, disciplined approach can also feel unnecessarily frugal to the fans...”
- Vincent Parisi (Da Windy City*): This new outfielder is a low-risk high-reward player. “If he doesn’t work out, they only promised him one year so he could just be gone after that.”
- Benjamin Hudy (Cubbies Crib*): With Cubs standing pat, Brennen Davis looks more important than ever. “Hopefully, when Davis comes up, he makes a solid statement...”
Today in Cubs and MLB history (from bbref):
- 1916 - The National Commission orders that injured players shall get full pay for the duration of their contracts. The injury clause previously let clubs suspend players after 15 days’ pay.
- 1965 - Chicago Cubs P Lindy McDaniel and OF Don Landrum are traded to the San Francisco Giants for C Randy Hundley and P Bill Hands.
- 1976 - Former Pittsburgh Pirates manager Danny Murtaugh dies at the age of 59. Murtaugh, who had retired from managing after the 1976 season, had suffered a heart attack three days before his death. Known as “The Irishman,” Murtaugh had led the Pirates to World Championships in 1960 and 1971.
- 1996 - The Cubs sign shortstop Shawon Dunston, bringing him back to Wrigley Field.
- 2010 - Ron Santo, who played more games at third base than anyone in Chicago Cubs history, dies at age 70, a victim of bladder cancer. Also beloved as a broadcaster, Santo led a lifetime battle against diabetes that forced to have both of his legs amputated in recent years, but always maintained a positive attitude.
Cubs birthdays: Deacon White HOF, John Hibbard, Art Jahn, Johnny Welch, Andre Rodgers,
Food for Thought:
