Baseball history unpacked, December 22

Today in baseball history:

1899 - The fledging American League owners meet to map a strategy against the established National League. They agree to place a team in Chicago with Charles Comiskey as the owner-manager of the franchise. (2)

- The fledging American League owners meet to map a strategy against the established National League. They agree to place a team in Chicago with Charles Comiskey as the owner-manager of the franchise. (2) 1915 - Organized Baseball and the Federal League sign a peace treaty at Cincinnati, ending their two-year war. The FL agrees to go out of existence, but the Major Leagues pay an enormous price: $600,000 for distribution to FL owners; amalgamation of two FL franchises, one each into National League and American League; recognition of FL players’ eligibility, and agreement to bid for them in a Fed-controlled auction. The owners of the Baltimore Terrapins, hoping to get the Cardinals, balk, but conferees, eager for settlement, defer their claims - a decision they will repent at leisure when the Baltimore owners take their grievance all the way to the Supreme Court. (1,2)

Good SABR take on this.

Cubs birthdays: Elrod Hendricks*. Also notable: Connie Mack HOF, Steve Carlton HOF.

Today in world history:

1775 - Continental navy organized with seven ships.

