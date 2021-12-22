 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: Getting bang for your Buck

The Mets announce their new manager. The A’s promote from within. An update on the lockout and the issues involved. A great story on a trailblazing coach.

I hope everyone is having a merry holiday season and end of the year. Except the owners and those in the commissioner’s office. They could give every fan a gift by ending the lockout.

I’m sure Commissioner Manfred is sitting around worrying about what to give me for Christmas.

Have a great holiday. End the lockout, Commissioner Manfred.

