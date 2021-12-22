Outside The Confines: Getting bang for your Buck

I hope everyone is having a merry holiday season and end of the year. Except the owners and those in the commissioner’s office. They could give every fan a gift by ending the lockout.
I’m sure Commissioner Manfred is sitting around worrying about what to give me for Christmas.
- The closest thing we got to real news this week is the press conference announcing Buck Showalter as the new Mets manager. Anthony DiComo recaps what Showalter said as he took the reins of the Mets. (MLB.com link)
- Pete Caldera has some takeaways on what Showalter said to the media.
- Phillip Martinez also has some thoughts on what Showalter said at his press conference.
- Buster Olney thinks that Showalter is the “win-now” manager that the Mets need. (ESPN+ sub. req.)
- R.J. Anderson has four things that Showalter needs to address with the Mets.
- In other coaching moves, the Athletics have announced that their third-base coach, Mark Kotsay, has been promoted to their new manager.
- Sad news as Tigers first-base coach Kimera Bartee died at the age of 49. The team said that it was “shocked” by Bartee’s sudden death. Our condolences to the Tigers, his family and his friends.
- And in more tragic news, Guardians minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died at the age of 20. Again, our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends and the Guardians organization.
- Now moving on from news to no news, Jesse Rogers has an update on the lockout.
- And if you wonder why the players are angry, it was revealed that MLB’s total payroll dropped by 4.6 percent in 2021 over the 2019 season.
- Chelsea Janes writes that the biggest issue in the current collective bargaining talks is about baseball’s disappearing middle class of players.
- Mike Axisa lists the ten teams with the most to do once the lockout ends.
- Eno Sarris has some candidates to “bounce-back” in 2022 after a poor 2021 season. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- Just because the MLB players are locked out doesn’t mean there can’t be any transactions. The Reds have signed first baseman/left fielder Jake Bauers to a minor league deal. (MLB.com link)
- Two players are heading to Korea and KBO. Former Yankees pitcher Iván Nova has signed with the SSG Landers.
- And former Cubs outfielder Nick Martini has inked a deal with the NC Dinos. The Dinos are also bringing back pitchers Drew Rucinski and Wes Parsons.
- Now it’s time for mlb.com’s lockout-induced trip down memory lane. Anthony Castrovince has the story of how the Padres almost moved to Washington. Also, I did not know that pitcher Dave Freisleben was the only person to ever actually wear a Washington team-to-be-named-later uniform as part of a publicity shoot.
- Andrew Simon has a collection of facts about Negro Leagues Hall-of-Famer Josh Gibson.
- Simon also has an important stat for each candidate on the Hall of Fame ballot.
- Leaving MLB.com, Matt Snyder calls Alex Rodriguez’s Cooperstown candidacy “very complicated” and explains why.
- Speaking of complicated, Brittany Ghiroli has an update on the legal and disciplinary cases against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. (The Athletic sub. req.)
- And finally, here’s a good story with a nice ending that will make you feel good as we barrel towards the holiday. (Although it has no actual holiday content in it.) But Andrew Baggarly has the story of how Taira Uematsu came to America speaking no English after leaving high school in Japan in the faint hope that he could somehow stay involved in the game he loved. After learning English, studying to be a trainer and spending years as a bullpen catcher, Uematsu has become the first ever Japanese-born and raised person to become a major league coach when he was named to the Giants coaching staff this winter. (The Athletic sub. req.) It’s really a great immigrant success story that’s worth your time.
Have a great holiday. End the lockout, Commissioner Manfred.
