BCB After Dark: The stockings were hung by the chimney

Last time I asked you what the greatest trade in Cubs history (post-1945) was and it was a close vote. Most of you picked the Ryne Sandberg deal from 1982 or the Jake Arrieta trade from 2013. But by one vote, the trade that brought Jake Arrieta and Pedro Strop from the Orioles edged out the deal that brought Sandberg from Philadelphia. Both choices had 35 percent of the vote. In the end, you (barely) felt that a Cy Young and a World Series title edges out a Hall of Fame induction. The 1966 deal that brought Ferguson Jenkins from Philadelphia was in third place with 11 percent. Every choice gathered at least two percent.

I also wrote about the 1945 film Christmas in Connecticut last night, for those who missed it or for those of you who have watched it in the meantime.

Here’s the part where I talk about jazz and movies. You’re free to skip ahead to the baseball question at the end if you want. You won’t hurt my feelings. But you’ll miss out on the festivities.

Tonight’s jazz selection is by saxophonist Dexter Gordon and the Dexter Gordon Quartet playing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” in 1980. I hope I don’t need to introduce Dexter Gordon by this point. So with Kirk Lightsey on piano, David Eubanks on bass and Eddie Gladden on drums, here’s Dexter Gordon’s take on Hugh Martin and Ralph Bane’s song “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

While this is a great version of that song, it’s really a song that doesn’t make any sense. Judy Garland originally sings it in the 1944 film Meet Me in St. Louis and the song is about trying to be happy despite the fact that the family is moving from St. Louis to New York.

That’s crazy. Everyone knows St. Louis is so boring. She should be happy she’s moving to New York.

Normally I don’t do a movie on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, but I thought I’d give you a holiday treat by sharing this 1913 stop-motion animated film by the Russian/Polish director Władysław Starewicz. It’s a delightful little Christmas morsel and it’s only a little over six minutes. So just sit back and enjoy “The Insects’ Christmas.”

Welcome back to everyone who skips the jazz and the movies.

I was going to ask you tonight what you wanted in your Cubs’ Christmas Stocking this year. And yes, I actually have a Cubs Christmas Stocking. But after today’s rumor about Carlos Correa, I’m pretty sure most of you would like the Platinum Glove-winning shortstop for the holiday.

So I’m just going to assume that Correa is on your wish list. I know some are going to argue that they don’t want a cheating Astro on the Cubs. But I think most of us would rather have another World Series title as long as Correa promised to never do it again. And Correa did offer the best apology for the sign-stealing scandal of any of the Astros.

So you’ve asked Santa for Correa. How likely do you think that Santa will come down the chimney with the Puerto Rican shortstop? Of course, if the Cubs do get that present, we know Santa is going to be late with it thanks to Grinch Manfred. But what kind of chance to you think we have of having our wish fulfilled?

How optimistic are you?

Poll How likely is Carlos Correa to sign with the Cubs? Zero percent. No chance.

Less than 10 percent.

Between 10 and 25 percent.

Between 25 and 50 percent.

Better than a 50 percent chance vote view results 8% Zero percent. No chance. (9 votes)

27% Less than 10 percent. (29 votes)

27% Between 10 and 25 percent. (29 votes)

24% Between 25 and 50 percent. (25 votes)

11% Better than a 50 percent chance (12 votes) 104 votes total Vote Now

