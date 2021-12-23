 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ plane speaking

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. We may not be gifted, but we’re trying! Happy holidays! #MLB, #MiLB, and more! Today we remember a player who left too soon.

By Duane Pesice

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Hy Peskin/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, two of which have coal in their stockings at the moment.

Here’s a progress report on the CBA negotiations:

___________________________________________________________________.

Here’s NORAD’s Santa Tracker.

We’ll keep you updated.

The 12 Days of Cubsmas*

On the eleventh day of Cubsmas, Jed Hoyer gave to me:

One starting pitcher

Two hitting coaches

Three glove-first fielders

Four bullpen arms

FIVE COLLEGE SCOUTS

Six righty hurlers

Seven NRIs

Eight roster fillers

Nine men a side

Ten Hall of Famers**

Eleven failed starters

and a beer

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines). #IStandWithThePlayers.

Today in Cubs and MLB history:

  • 1881 - The Western Inter-collegiate Base Ball Association is formed by Northwestern University, the University of Michigan and Racine College.
  • 1913 - The Sporting News reports that 15 men died from baseball injuries during the 1913 season, according to a list compiled by J.R. Vickery of Chicago. The only name given is that of J. Whetstone of New Orleans, who suffered “a broken spine sustained in sliding to a base”; all other fatalities were the result of foul tips or pitched balls. The list “does not include a major league player or even a minor league athlete of sufficient experience to be widely known.”
  • 1975 - Arbitrator Peter Seitz declares Andy Messersmith and Dave McNally free agents. Both pitchers sat out the option years of their contracts in the hopes they would become free to sign with any team. Messersmith will sign with the Dodgers, while McNally, who announced his retirement in June, will not return. Seitz’s decision will lead to an agreement with the owners whereby all players will become eligible for free agency after six seasons.
  • 1997 - The Chicago Cubs trade outfielder Doug Glanville to the Philadelphia Phillies for second baseman Mickey Morandini.

Cubs birthdays: Doc Gessler, Danny Taylor, Elder White, Ken Hubbs*, Vic LaRose, Alec Distaso. The Ken Hubbs story, from SABR.

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.

*Concept borrowed from previous episodes and editions of BCB.

**Actually the Cubs have sixteen players in the Hall.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...