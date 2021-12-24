Outside The Confines: ‘Twas the night before Christmas

Ho ho ho, Bleed Cubbie Blue readers. As Christmas Eve has snuck up on us in an awful hurry (I swear it was just September). Of course there’s not much to be jolly about in terms of baseball as the lockout continues to keep any activity from happening.

With no hot stove to warm ourselves around, I wanted to offer a little holiday cheer of another variety, namely giving thanks to you, our wonderful readers. Our little BCB team works hard the whole year round to offer you Cubs content (and obviously non-Cubs links posts like this), and we know without you there would be no reason for that work.

While not everyone reading celebrates Christmas, it seems like the ideal time of year to take stock and give gratitude, and I know everyone here on the site is so pleased to have this incredible community around us. So thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart.

And while this links post might be sparse, it’s certainly better than finding a lump of coal in your stocking tomorrow!

For your Christmas wish, you get one MLB player to have stayed healthy for their entire career.



Who are you picking? — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) December 23, 2021

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.