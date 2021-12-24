Outside The Confines: ‘Twas the night before Christmas

Ho ho ho, Bleed Cubbie Blue readers. As Christmas Eve has snuck up on us in an awful hurry (I swear it was just September). Of course there’s not much to be jolly about in terms of baseball as the lockout continues to keep any activity from happening.
With no hot stove to warm ourselves around, I wanted to offer a little holiday cheer of another variety, namely giving thanks to you, our wonderful readers. Our little BCB team works hard the whole year round to offer you Cubs content (and obviously non-Cubs links posts like this), and we know without you there would be no reason for that work.
While not everyone reading celebrates Christmas, it seems like the ideal time of year to take stock and give gratitude, and I know everyone here on the site is so pleased to have this incredible community around us. So thank you, truly, from the bottom of my heart.
And while this links post might be sparse, it’s certainly better than finding a lump of coal in your stocking tomorrow!
- Shi Davidi looks at the potential renovation plans in the works for Rogers Centre in Toronto.
- In more general sports news, Neil Paine brings us the best and worst sports teams of 2021.
- Jay Jaffe continues his series investigating the Hall of Fame prospects on this year’s ballot, with Mark Teixeira and the combo of Mark Buehrle, Tim Hudson, and Andy Pettitte.
- Bill Shea tries to determine what the lockout could mean for sports business in 2022. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Nick Selbe tries to determine which breakout 2021 stars have a chance to repeat their performances in 2022.
- Surprise! Looks like the Dodgers came to terms on a one-year deal with Cody Bellinger before the lockout, though it’s just being made official now. Story by Ben Pickman.
- The Yankees are left in the dark about their players’ injury progress thanks to the lockout. Story by AP.
- Carlos Correa is considered the hottest shortstop on the free agent market, but David Schoenfield makes a case for why teams might shy away from the All-Star.
- Tisha Thompson looks at how sports stars are helping out in tornado-damaged Mayfield, KY.
- Similarly, Matt Beaty and his wife Jesica are helping storm victims in Tennessee. Story by Fabian Ardaya. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Kaitlyn McGrath and Zack Meisel play the hypothetical trade game with a potential Guardians-Blue Jays trade for José Ramírez. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Here’s a fun hypothetical to end the day on...
For your Christmas wish, you get one MLB player to have stayed healthy for their entire career.— Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) December 23, 2021
Who are you picking?
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...