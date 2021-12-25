 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Cub Tracks Christmas

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. We may not be gifted, but we’re trying! Happy holidays! #MLB, #MiLB, and more! 

By Duane Pesice

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, two of which have coal in their stockings at the moment.

Here’s a progress report on the CBA negotiations:

Here’s NORAD’s Santa Tracker.

We’ll keep you updated on both.

The 12 Days of Cubsmas*

On the twelfth day of Cubsmas, Jed Hoyer gave to me:

One starting pitcher

Two hitting coaches

Three glove-first fielders

Four bullpen arms

FIVE COLLEGE SCOUTS

Six righty hurlers

Seven NRIs

Eight roster fillers

Nine men a side

Ten Hall of Famers**

Eleven failed starters

Twelve RSNs

and a beer

Cubs birthdays: Barry McCormick, Herb Hunter, Greek George, Dick Manville, Chris Krug, Scott Bullett, Tarrik Brock. Also notable: Pud Galvin HOF, Nellie Fox HOF, Rickey Henderson HOF.

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.

*Concept borrowed from previous episodes and editions of BCB.

**Actually, the Cubs have sixteen players in the Hall.

