Cubs Prospect Perspective: Parker Chavers

At what point do you start to believe what you are seeing or hearing? Sometimes, something is so outlandish, none of it seems to make sense. Perhaps something makes sense, even though it shouldn’t. Perhaps it shouldn’t, but it does. What is useful, at some point, is to figure out what should be believed, and what shouldn’t be believed. Or, you can choose to be like me, and be an observer, and not project very much. Here is my look at Cubs prospect Parker Chavers.

Parker Chavers, center field

Born July 25, 1998, Montgomery, Alabama

2021 Cubs seventh round draft selection (Coastal Carolina)

Chavers was a legitimate third-round option coming into 2021. His OPS in 2019 had been 1.047 with nearly as many walks (39) as strikeouts (47). His 2020 was a total washout due to injury, and his numbers is 2021 lagged 2019. His OPs was .884, which was barely over his OPA on The Cape in 2019. Something was amiss.

With Chavers, defense isn’t the concern. He’s considered a true center fielder, and moving from Coastal directly to Myrtle Beach was something mentioned. Except, the Pelicans outfield already had five guys getting regular/similar at-bats with Jordan Nwogu, Yohendrick Pinango, Jonathan Sierra, Jacob Wetzel, and a few other names floating in and out. Toss in Christian Franklin (fourth round) and Owen Caissie (who shredded the Arizona Complex League), and there really wasn’t much room for Chavers.

In reality, Chavers was a bit the odd man out, even with the Arizona League Cubs. If the pipeline had a second or third rookie league squad, Chavers would have played more, but in a small sample size, he struggled with only one hit and one walk in 18 trips to the plate. I think it’s safe to say that season can be tossed into the circular file with the other useless information. Chavers isn’t that guy.

In 2022, Chavers will show up in late February, or whenever, and get about playing in the back fields. How he does, there and then, will determine his assignment. Chavers in Myrtle Beach is quite plausible, but it certainly isn’t a mandate from above. He’ll play where he belongs, but he’ll (hopefully) play somewhere. Once he gets regular opportunities, his talent will determine his flight plan.

