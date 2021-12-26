Cub Tracks, out of the box

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, two of which are surrounded by cardboard walls at the moment.
Here’s a progress report on the CBA negotiations:
___________________________________________________________________.
The Vox-headed and SI-headed networks and our fellow bloggers are the only ones producing copy this week, it looks like. So that’s what we have, and I went a little further afield than usual trying to bring some sort of readable words into our orbit.
So we have lots of speculative fiction and a little extrapolation. Hopefully that will serve. Please tip your waitstaff.
- Bill Chuck (Chicago Sun-Times*): For a time, Christmas was in Chicago in the summer. “Let the quiz begin!”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): Operative word for MLB labor talks should be ‘Omicron’. “The point is COVID’s not going away anytime soon.”
- David Hill (Call to the Pen*): Chicago Cubs hoping to buck pitching trend. “While the Cubs have had success, and have been able to find homegrown stars at other positions, that needs to be the case on the pitching side as well.”
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): A list of Cubs with multiple years remaining under team control. Not “every roster member, but potential key future pieces.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs System now among best in baseball at improving ‘Stuff’. “We’re only now beginning to see the results of those philosophical changes...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): MLB Pipeline names Caleb Kilian the Cubs breakout prospect of the year. “It’s pretty hard to argue against Kilian...”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Obsessive Carlos Correa Watch: More specific proposals, two other pundits pointing to Cubs, more. “... we know there will be no surprise this week. Or next week. Or probably until February at the earliest.”
- Doug Gray (Redlegs Nation*): If the Cubs sign Correa what does that mean for the Reds? “... if the Cubs can figure out how to land Correa, he could help change how the division plays out.”
- Noah Yingling (Rox Pile*): Is Trevor Story a fit for the Chicago Cubs? “... the Chicago Cubs are most definitely a fit...”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs Christmas Wish: Pick one player you wish could’ve stayed healthy. “Mark Prior.”
Cubs birthdays: Doc Farrell, Harry Taylor, Dave Rader, J.C. Boscan, Chris Carpenter. Also notable: Judy Johnson HOF, Carlton Fisk HOF, Ozzie Smith HOF.
Food for Thought:
