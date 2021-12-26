Cub Tracks, out of the box

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, two of which are surrounded by cardboard walls at the moment.

Here’s a progress report on the CBA negotiations:

___________________________________________________________________.

The Vox-headed and SI-headed networks and our fellow bloggers are the only ones producing copy this week, it looks like. So that’s what we have, and I went a little further afield than usual trying to bring some sort of readable words into our orbit.

So we have lots of speculative fiction and a little extrapolation. Hopefully that will serve. Please tip your waitstaff.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines). #IStandWithThePlayers.

Cubs birthdays: Doc Farrell, Harry Taylor, Dave Rader, J.C. Boscan, Chris Carpenter. Also notable: Judy Johnson HOF, Carlton Fisk HOF, Ozzie Smith HOF.

Food for Thought:

This 30-pound eagle would take down 400-pound prey and dig through their organs https://t.co/ZTPtpkGr04 pic.twitter.com/9ujqeDC9OQ — Popular Science (@PopSci) December 25, 2021

For the first time, scientists may have spotted stars made of antimatter. If that holds up, it would challenge a basic tenet of cosmology. https://t.co/QLlLh5FJqH — Science News (@ScienceNews) December 25, 2021

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.