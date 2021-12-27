Baseball history unpacked, December 27

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

2014 - Cubs SS Starlin Castro is questioned by police in Monte Cristi in the Dominican Republic after a shooting at a nightclub. Castro explains through his agent that he was present but had nothing to do with the incident. (2)

Cubs birthdays: Bill Bishop, Pete Lamer, Red Lynn, Charlie Brewster, Dutch McCall, Phil Gagliano, Byron Browne, Raul Gonzalez, David Aardsma, Cole Hamels, Dylan Floro.

537 - Hagia Sophia inaugurated by the Emperor Justinian I as an Eastern Orthodox cathedral.

1512 - Spanish Crown issues the Laws of Burgos, governing the conduct of settlers with regards to native Indians in the New World.

1831 - HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin on board departs England for a survey of South America, a voyage Darwin later said "determined my whole career".

1945 - International Monetary Fund formally established by 29 member countries based on ideas of Harry Dexter White and John Maynard Keynes. The World Bank was created with the signing of an agreement by 28 nations.

