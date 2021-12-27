Outside The Confines: Silent Night

And we hope everyone had a merry Christmas.

This feature is dedicated to bringing you all the latest baseball news. Baseball news is always tough to come by over the Christmas holiday. It’s especially thin when there’s a lockout going on. But I’ll try to bring you some post-Yuletide cheer.

#KBO signing: #BlueJays legend Socrates Brito has signed with the Kia Tigers for 1 year at $900,000 ($500K salary, $100K signing bonus, $300K incentives).

Tigers also signed pitcher Ronnie Williams at $750,000 ($300K salary, $100K signing bonus, $350K incentives) — Jeeho Yoo (@Jeeho_1) December 27, 2021

Spread joy and cheer all year ‘round. End the lockout, commissioner Manfred.