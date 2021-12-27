 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: Silent Night

A wrap-up of all the baseball news over the Christmas weekend.

By Josh Timmers

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

And we hope everyone had a merry Christmas.

This feature is dedicated to bringing you all the latest baseball news. Baseball news is always tough to come by over the Christmas holiday. It’s especially thin when there’s a lockout going on. But I’ll try to bring you some post-Yuletide cheer.

Spread joy and cheer all year ‘round. End the lockout, commissioner Manfred.

