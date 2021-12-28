Cub Tracks present, tense

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, such as they are.

I’ve added a couple of ‘National’ articles as they pertain to the running theme of the CBA negotiations and shed a bit of light on the progress or lack thereof of those talks. Most of the local print/TV media are still on holiday — the last article we printed from the Sun-Times was dated 12/3, for example — but the bloggers and national press are still at whatever it is that they do down there.

Hopefully your holiday season is going well. I myself am on a busman’s holiday, took possession of a brushed blue denim recliner and the rights to a puppy, and spent way too many hard-earned shekels on thoughtful gifts for the very weird people that I know.

After the first, I’ll have to make up for oversteering, but that’s then. This is NOW. I am driving the bus, and there will be no left turns unstoned.

**Today in Cubs and MLB history:

1895 - Star Chicago Colts shortstop Bill Dahlen breaks his left arm in a fall.

- Star Chicago Colts shortstop Bill Dahlen breaks his left arm in a fall. 1957 - CBS states that it will not broadcast baseball into any area at the time a minor league game is scheduled.

- CBS states that it will not broadcast baseball into any area at the time a minor league game is scheduled. 2020 - The Padres continue to be the busiest team this off-season, as two days after landing P Blake Snell, they reportedly pull off another deal for a front-line pitcher, Yu Darvish, acquired from the Cubs alongside C Victor Caratini in return for P Zach Davies and four prospects.

**Cubs birthdays: Scott Effross. Also notable: Ted Lyons HOF.

Food for Thought:

