Outside The Confines: Lockout day 24563637

Christmas is over and the New Year looms on the horizon, and during this lull week, the period of the holidays where we all eat too much chocolate, wear our loosest sweatpants, and basically become one with our couches until January 1st, the lockdown is feeling extra gloomy.
Wouldn’t it be nice to hear some lovely trade rumors, or have new rule changes to discuss and get angry about? Wouldn’t it be lovely to start imagining our team’s starting lineup, rather than wondering if there will be a spring training for pitchers and catchers to report to in February?
The new year is often seen as a time for reflection and reinvention, so let’s hope MLB and the MLBPA can come together and jointly resolve to find a solution that will bring baseball back to us in January. There are plenty of free agents who would certainly love to have a contract to sign, I’m sure.
In the meantime, enjoy some lockout content!
- As we kick off links, it’s worth noting that FanGraphs and Baseball Prospectus are both doing spotlights on their best articles of the year in the leadup to the new year, so go take a browse through some of their offerings.
- Some retired players are taking a swing at an entirely different sport this winter.
Justin Morneau has an ice rink in his backyard where he and other MLB players face NHL players in hockey pic.twitter.com/pcgqhjemRn— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 27, 2021
- Jay Jaffe’s deep dive into Hall of Fame eligible players continues with Alex Rodriguez.
- Sports Illustrated’s Nick Selbe brings us the top 10 moments of 2021.
- Dan Connolly’s Hall of Fame ballot is live, so it’s time for him to defend his choices. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- AP names Shohei Ohtani their Male Athlete of the Year.
- Stephen J. Nesbitt spotlights a Michigan wiffleball league that has gone from a fun game for friends to a legitimate business. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Joon Lee spotlights indie musician Faye Webster, who managed to draw enough inspiration from Ronald Acuna Jr for a whole album.
- Dan Cichalski would like to know if Babe Ruth really hit 715 home runs.
- Alexis Blackburn, former girlfriend of pitcher Sam Dyson, is filing a lawsuit against him, according to The Athletic. Blackburn’s alleged abuse by Dyson has previously been documented in another article by The Athletic. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Looks like team mascots are finding new job opportunities over the lockout.
The Brewers old Barrelman logo has been redesigned at a restaurant in Milwaukee. @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/3jFYc7qINY— (@BallparkHunter) December 28, 2021
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
