Outside The Confines: Lockout day 24563637

Christmas is over and the New Year looms on the horizon, and during this lull week, the period of the holidays where we all eat too much chocolate, wear our loosest sweatpants, and basically become one with our couches until January 1st, the lockdown is feeling extra gloomy.

Wouldn’t it be nice to hear some lovely trade rumors, or have new rule changes to discuss and get angry about? Wouldn’t it be lovely to start imagining our team’s starting lineup, rather than wondering if there will be a spring training for pitchers and catchers to report to in February?

The new year is often seen as a time for reflection and reinvention, so let’s hope MLB and the MLBPA can come together and jointly resolve to find a solution that will bring baseball back to us in January. There are plenty of free agents who would certainly love to have a contract to sign, I’m sure.

In the meantime, enjoy some lockout content!

As we kick off links, it’s worth noting that FanGraphs and Baseball Prospectus are both doing spotlights on their best articles of the year in the leadup to the new year, so go take a browse through some of their offerings.

Some retired players are taking a swing at an entirely different sport this winter.

Justin Morneau has an ice rink in his backyard where he and other MLB players face NHL players in hockey pic.twitter.com/pcgqhjemRn — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) December 27, 2021

The Brewers old Barrelman logo has been redesigned at a restaurant in Milwaukee. @UniWatch pic.twitter.com/3jFYc7qINY — (@BallparkHunter) December 28, 2021

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.