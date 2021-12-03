 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Closed indefinitely

New, 8 comments

Baseball is locked out. What does that mean? There was a wild frenzy of activity before the lockout, and some would like to see that recreated in other seasons. Ichiro wows some high school kids.

By Josh Timmers
Dodger Stadium closed on what would have been opening day Photo by Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

There was a whole ton of news coming out over the past two days. Don’t get used to it. I have a feeling this column is going to be pretty sparse for the next few months after this one.

I’m also going to mention any mlb.com content that I’m linking to. There isn’t much of it because they’re not producing much, but in case you’re boycotting the site during the lockout, I don’t want to make you click on a link by accident.

And let tomorrow be a better day than today. End the lockout.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...