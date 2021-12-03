Outside The Confines: Closed indefinitely

There was a whole ton of news coming out over the past two days. Don’t get used to it. I have a feeling this column is going to be pretty sparse for the next few months after this one.

I’m also going to mention any mlb.com content that I’m linking to. There isn’t much of it because they’re not producing much, but in case you’re boycotting the site during the lockout, I don’t want to make you click on a link by accident.

And let tomorrow be a better day than today. End the lockout.