Cub Tracks remembers

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. #str0show

By Duane Pesice

National Ballpark Museum

**Today in Cubs and MLB history:

  • 1907 - The Mills Commission on the origins of baseball reports that the game was invented by Abner Doubleday in Cooperstown, New York, in 1839. The Commission is convinced by the testimony of Abner Graves, who claimed to be a childhood companion of Doubleday’s. Grave’s story is later “verified” when an old, rotting ball is found among his personal effects; the ball is now in the Hall of Fame. The Commission ignores the fact that Doubleday did not graduate from West Point until 1842. (2)
  • 1926 - The Chicago Tribune breaks a story that the Detroit Tigers have thrown a four-game series to the Chicago White Sox in 1917 to help Chicago win the pennant. Responding to the publicity, Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis convenes a hearing on the matter, but dismisses all charges. Landis can find no witnesses to confirm any part of Swede Risberg’s claim. (2)
  • 2004 - Aid originally destined for Nicaragua in memory of the anniversary of Roberto Clemente’s tragic flight 32 years ago, will be sent instead to the earthquake and tsunami victims of Southern Asia. Roberto Clemente Jr., who with the help of the Project Club Clemente, collected two tons of supplies and raised nearly $20,000 dollars in efforts to reenact his father’s unfinished mission, decides to postpone the ceremonial flight and divert the relief to help those in most desperate need right now. (2)

**Cubs birthdays: Clarence Currie, Ray Prim, Steve Davis, Sean Gallagher. Also notable: Sandy Koufax HOF

