Baseball history unpacked, December 31

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: King Kelly HOF, Fred Beebe, Loyd Christopher, Jim Tracy, Rick Aguilera, Steve Engel.

Today in world history:

1564 - Willem van Orange demands freedom of conscience/religion.

1744 - English astronomer James Bradley announces discovery of Earth's nutation motion (wobble).

1783 - Import of African slaves banned by all of the Northern US states.

1862 - Union ironclad ship "Monitor" sank off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

1879 - Edison gives first public demonstration of his incandescent lamp.

1904 - First New Year's Eve celebration held in Times Square, New York City.

1945 - Ratification of United Nations Charter completed.

1967 - Evel Knievel fails in his attempt to jump the Caesar's Palace Fountain, Las Vegas, breaking his pelvis, femur, wrist, hip and both ankles.

1970 - Paul McCartney files a lawsuit to dissolve The Beatles.

1988 - "The Fog Bowl." A heavy, dense fog rolls over Soldier Field in Chicago during the second quarter of the Bears vs Eagles NFC Divisional Playoff Game, cuts visibility to 15-20 yards (Bears win 20-12).

1995 - Cartoonist Bill Watterson ends his "Calvin & Hobbes" comic strip after 10 years, believing he had achieved all he could in the medium.

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!