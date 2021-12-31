Outside The Confines: Ring out the old

We’ve got very little news today, but we actually have some terrific articles. So enjoy.

Everyone have a happy new year and best wishes for 2022. Please celebrate responsibly tonight. (I feel like the odds of someone saying “I was going to drive drunk tonight but I was reminded by ‘Outside the Confines’ to celebrate responsibly” are pretty low, but if I saved even one life there, it would be worth it.)

Harold Reynolds is pushing for a “Field of Dreams”-style game at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, NJ, per @FOS



Hinchliffe is one of the last remaining Negro League ballparks & is undergoing a $94M renovation project. pic.twitter.com/zZuzdgDu95 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 30, 2021

Have a great new year. End the lockout, commissioner Manfred.