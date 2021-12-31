 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: Ring out the old

The most handsome managers list is announced. Kyle Seager retired. How Tyler Matzek overcame the yips. An update on the lockout.

By Josh Timmers

We’ve got very little news today, but we actually have some terrific articles. So enjoy.

Everyone have a happy new year and best wishes for 2022. Please celebrate responsibly tonight. (I feel like the odds of someone saying “I was going to drive drunk tonight but I was reminded by ‘Outside the Confines’ to celebrate responsibly” are pretty low, but if I saved even one life there, it would be worth it.)

Have a great new year. End the lockout, commissioner Manfred.

