Cub Tracks’ who will be the gatecrasher?

Things are looking ugly. I’ve been assuming that there would be a lockout all along... in fact I still believe that it will impact the season. I think ownership is stupid enough to do that, and try to recoup the losses in revenue by tacking on an additional layer of playoffs.

It’s pretty apparent that ownership treats anyone who is not part of their little boys’ club with contempt. Fans are necessary evils, and if they could separate people from their money without playing the games, they would cheerfully do so.

If they don’t hate baseball, they hate us. At the very least they’re indifferent to fandom/their customer base, standing there behind their anti-trust agreement.

I imagine that BCB will be focusing on the history of baseball and on minor-league ball for the foreseeable future. So will everyone else. We are collateral damage in this war of worlds. Let’s hope that there is a brighter future. #IStandWithThePlayers

The future of the #Cubs: SS Ed Howard, OF Yohendrick Piñago & LHP DJ Herz pic.twitter.com/HfMifqo0Ul — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) December 2, 2021

Major League Baseball may be on hiatus, but it's always draft season at North Side Bound. Who are the names to watch entering the 2022 season? https://t.co/l0G0FlE9s9 — North Side Bound (@NSideBound) December 2, 2021

