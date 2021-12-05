Cub Tracks’ saved by zero?

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, such as they are.
Thriving through the journey. pic.twitter.com/F2bb7ikEgH— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) December 4, 2021
Thrilled to receive @MidwestEmmys nomination for my “Class is in Session” episode on @MLB All-Star game. Inspired by my teaching at @UConn @Yale @Penn. Thanks to team at @WatchMarquee and guests @cgrand3 @ken_rosenthal @Cubs Jason Heyward @TelevisionAcad pic.twitter.com/C7c2ZIW0pO— Doug Glanville (@dougglanville) December 4, 2021
“It’s not a good thing for the sport,” Manfred said of the work stoppage. “It’s not something that we undertake lightly. We understand it’s bad for our business. We took it out of a desire to drive the process forward to an agreement now.
“We wanted to move the process now because we want an agreement now for our fans.”
- Mark Feinsand (MLB.com*): Commissioner reiterates desire to make deal. “We made a proposal yesterday that if it had been accepted, I believe would have provided a pretty clear path to make an agreement,” Manfred said. Timeline of recent CBA negotiations.
- Gordon Wittenmyer (NBC Sports Chicago*): The good, the bad, the ugly of MLB shutdown for Cubs. “It’s hard to put a positive spin on MLB’s first labor shutdown in 26 years, but at least it hasn’t cost games or spring training time — yet.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider)*: Have Cubs forced themselves to make more big moves post-lockout? “Even Tom Ricketts promised a winner.”
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): Is Marcus Stroman the harbinger for a new Cubs era? Or just a guy willing to take their money? “They’re definitely not in a full rebuild,” he said. “I think they definitely want to win now.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Why Stroman made sense for the Cubs, who aren’t shifting their plans for the offseason. “It’s always been about building a roster that can compete this year,” Hoyer said.
- Jesse Rogers (ESPN*): MLB free-agency grades: Marcus Stroman signing a good first move for Chicago Cubs’ ‘retool’. “... the rotation is better today than it was yesterday.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Chicago Cubs sign lefty Stephen Gonsalves to a minor league deal. “Lockout, schmockout!” Todd Johnson has more.
- Braxton Piatt (Cubbies Crib*): Top 3 Chicago Cubs pitching prospects that can make an impact in 2022. “... the team has a lot more pitching depth for the upcoming season than you might be aware of.”
- Michael Brakebill (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs, Willson Contreras need to find a path forward. “The problem with trading Contreras rather than extending him is simply that you would rather have what he brings than those prospects.”
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): So here’s what happened with Michael Hermosillo’s weird roster journey this week. “By the next morning, his agent had received interest from seven or eight other big league teams...”
- Marc Severson ( Cubbies Crib*): Diminutive Larry Corcoran left a mammoth legacy. “Corcoran’s secret weapon was a deadly curveball.”
