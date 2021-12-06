Baseball history unpacked, December 6

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Harry Wolverton, Tony Lazzeri HOF*, Stan Hack, Tommy Brown, Larry Bowa. Also notable: Jocko Conlan HOF.

*featured image.

Today in world history:

1735 - First recorded appendectomy performed by Claudius Amyand at St George’s Hospital in London.

- First recorded appendectomy performed by Claudius Amyand at St George’s Hospital in London. 1768 - 1st edition of “Encyclopedia Brittanica” published in Scotland.

- 1st edition of “Encyclopedia Brittanica” published in Scotland. 1825 - US President John Adams suggests establishment of a national observatory.

- US President John Adams suggests establishment of a national observatory. 1849 - Harriet Tubman escapes from slavery in Maryland for the 2nd and final time.

- Harriet Tubman escapes from slavery in Maryland for the 2nd and final time. 1865 - 13th Amendment of the United States Constitution is ratified, abolishing slavery.

- 13th Amendment of the United States Constitution is ratified, abolishing slavery. 1925 - Record 73,000 pay to watch Chicago Bears beat NY Giants 19-7.

- Record 73,000 pay to watch Chicago Bears beat NY Giants 19-7. 1957 - 1st US attempt to launch a satellite fails-Vanguard rocket blows up.

- 1st US attempt to launch a satellite fails-Vanguard rocket blows up. 1964 - ”Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” 1st airs on TV.

- ”Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” 1st airs on TV. 1969 - 300,000 attend Altamont free concert in California, featuring The Rolling Stones.

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading.