Outside The Confines: Legends make their way to the Hall

This time of year there’s often a lot of discourse around the Hall of Fame, and the ballots of BBWAA members who have placed their votes for more recent players. This discourse can often be frustrating (who leaves their ballot blank?) and contentious (do you or do you not vote for steroid-using players, or players of questionable moral character?).

But there’s one part of Hall of Fame voting that I always find more bearable (though certainly still open to frustration, if you’re still waiting for Lou Whitaker to gain entry), and that is the votes of the Eras Committee, who can allow players who have long since fallen off the main ballot to get their much-deserved second look at admission.

On Sunday evening, six such players were admitted to the hallowed halls of Cooperstown, via two different Eras Committee groups. Gil Hodges, Jim Kaat, Minnie Miñoso and Tony Oliva were elected by the Golden Days Era Committee, while Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil were chosen by the Early Baseball Era Committee. Cubs fans especially will be thrilled to see O’Neil finally get his due, but many of these players have long deserved to be in the Hall of Fame.

With the lockout still in full force, the Hall of Fame admissions were big news over the weekend, and most of today’s links are about them. Since it’s nice to share a positive news story during a relative down period in baseball, we’ll be heavily featuring those links today.

So I got something on my chest. I know its long so some of you may be happy for me, or sorry that it happened. If you actually read it, you will probably say the same. And yes, I had help. @lisettecarnet asks me how I feel, then she puts it in your language. She speaks Puig. pic.twitter.com/v5KtJigPl8 — Yasiel Puig (@YasielPuig) December 4, 2021

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.