Cub Tracks chases random phantoms

Maybe we can dig into MLB using two different balls in 2021, if we need a story. Cub Tracks first reported on this December 2, with a story from Audacy.

Today I offer surprise at how little coverage there has been of MLB's use of two different balls in 2021. Business Insider, NPR, Yahoo, B/R, the Times of London (?!) and outsiders/aggregators like me, but the bulk of the MLB press corps has not touched it. https://t.co/QMQNXQdtdn pic.twitter.com/A0cxk5ByDm — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) December 6, 2021

Imagine my surprise that it’s getting buried. Brett Taylor and Evan Altman provide additional wisdom on the current contretemps, and we have some armchair general-managing and more Buck O’Neil content. Read all about it!

Buck O'Neil was a legend whose impact on the game, and the Cubs organization, is immeasurable.



Congratulations to Buck and @NLBMuseumKC on his well-deserved induction into the @baseballhall! pic.twitter.com/iUrABWpTzP — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) December 5, 2021

"He had so many firsts". @fergieajenkins welcomes Buck O'Neil into the @baseballhall and admires his contributions to the game. pic.twitter.com/JYCIjdJ070 — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) December 6, 2021

Andy Reid's opens today's news conference by expressing his happiness for Buck O'Neil being elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame.



"How great was that? A tremendous moment to him and his family and everyone that helped along the way to get him into the Hall of Fame." — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 6, 2021

Today in Cubs and MLB history:

Cubs birthdays: Ed Morris, Don Johnson, Jorge Comellas, Mark Freeman, Don Cardwell, Scot Thompson, Ryan Theriot, Mike Baxter, Kyle Hendricks. Also notable: Johnny Bench HOF.

