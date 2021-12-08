Baseball history unpacked, December 8

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.
Today in baseball history:
- 1881 - The National League adopts a few new playing rules: the three-foot corridor along the first base line is adopted for the first time; runners can no longer be put out returning to their bases after a foul ball not caught; the fine for pitchers hitting batters with pitches is repealed; the “block ball” rule allowing runners to take as many bases as possible on balls going into the crowd, the fielding team being able to put them out only after returning the ball to the pitcher in his box, is also repealed. (2)
- 1939 - At the December meeting of both leagues in Cincinnati, Judge Landis votes against all amendments favorable to farm systems. The Rules committee, with an eye towards raising declining batting averages, votes to restore the sacrifice fly for 1940. Seven American League owners push through a new rule barring the American League champion from making any trades within the league. Clearly aimed at the Yankees, winners of the last four World Series, the National League owners decline to vote it for their league. (2)
- 1948 - Pittsburgh trades 2B Frankie Gustine and P Cal McLish to the Cubs for P Cliff Chambers and C Clyde McCullough. (2)
- 1951 - The American League alters its restrictions on night games, adopting the National League’s suspended game rule and lifting its ban on lights for Sunday games. (1,2)
- 1961 - The Mets purchase outfielder Richie Ashburn from the Cubs. (2)
- 1976 - The Cubs acquire OF Greg Gross from Houston for infielder Julio Gonzalez. Then in a three-team deal, the Cubs also get OF Jim Dwyer from the Mets for 1B Pete LaCock. LaCock then goes to Kansas City for OF Sheldon Mallory who goes to New York. (2)
- 1981 - In the first major deal of the winter meetings, the Cubs trade P Mike Krukow to the Phillies for pitchers Dickie Noles and Dan Larson and versatile Keith Moreland. (2)
- 1983 - Dr. Bobby Brown, who played 3B for the Yankees before embarking on a successful medical career, is elected president of the American League by the club owners. (1,2)
- 1987 - The Cubs send dominating reliever Lee Smith to the Red Sox for pitchers Al Nipper and Calvin Schiraldi. (2)
- 1998 - The Cubs sign free agent C Benito Santiago. Following a car crash last January where he suffered mangled ligaments in his right knee‚ Santiago played just 15 games for the Blue Jays last season. In his last appearance at Wrigley Field‚ in 1996‚ Santiago hit three consecutive home runs. (2)
- 2008 - Greg Maddux announces his retirement. The four-time Cy Young Award winner set all-time records for putouts by a pitcher (546), double plays (98) and seasons with 15+ wins (18). He finishes with a record of 355-227 with a 3.16 ERA (132 ERA+) and ranks in the top 10 all time in wins (8th) and starts (740, 4th). Maddux, like 354-game winner Roger Clemens, began his career while sportswriters were bemoaning the fact that no one would ever reach 300 wins again. (2)
- 2011 - The Cubs send OF Tyler Colvin and IF D.J. LeMahieu to Colorado in return for 3B Ian Stewart and P Casey Weathers. Stewart batted only .156 last year, but is counted on to take over the hot corner from free agent Aramis Ramirez. (2)
- 2015 - The Cubs sign free agent 2B Ben Zobrist to a four-year deal, then trade incumbent Starlin Castro to the Yankees in return for P Adam Warren and a player to be named (Brendan Ryan) to clear out a starting spot for him. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Kid Camp, Reed Johnson. Also notable: Mike Mussina HOF
Today in world history:
- 1776 - George Washington’s retreating army crosses Delaware River from NJ.
- 1863 - Abraham Lincoln issues his Amnesty Proclamation and plan for Reconstruction of the South.
- 1931 - Coaxial cable patented.
- 1940 - National Football League Championship, Griffith Stadium, Washington, D.C.: Chicago Bears beat Washington Redskins, 73-0; most one-sided victory in NFL history; first NFL title game broadcast on national radio.
- 1941 - US and Britain declare war on Japan, US enters World War II.
- 1972 - United Airlines plane crashes at Chicago’s Midway Airport, killing 45. (I saw the plane going down and heard the crash)
- 1980 - John Lennon shot and killed by Mark David Chapman in front of his home at The Dakota in New York City.
- 1987 - Flyers’ Ron Hextall becomes the first NHL goalie to actually score a goal.
