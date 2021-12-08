Baseball history unpacked, December 8

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Kid Camp, Reed Johnson. Also notable: Mike Mussina HOF

Today in world history:

1776 - George Washington’s retreating army crosses Delaware River from NJ.

- George Washington’s retreating army crosses Delaware River from NJ. 1863 - Abraham Lincoln issues his Amnesty Proclamation and plan for Reconstruction of the South.

- Abraham Lincoln issues his Amnesty Proclamation and plan for Reconstruction of the South. 1931 - Coaxial cable patented.

- Coaxial cable patented. 1940 - National Football League Championship, Griffith Stadium, Washington, D.C.: Chicago Bears beat Washington Redskins, 73-0; most one-sided victory in NFL history; first NFL title game broadcast on national radio.

- National Football League Championship, Griffith Stadium, Washington, D.C.: Chicago Bears beat Washington Redskins, 73-0; most one-sided victory in NFL history; first NFL title game broadcast on national radio. 1941 - US and Britain declare war on Japan, US enters World War II.

- US and Britain declare war on Japan, US enters World War II. 1972 - United Airlines plane crashes at Chicago’s Midway Airport, killing 45. (I saw the plane going down and heard the crash)

- United Airlines plane crashes at Chicago’s Midway Airport, killing 45. (I saw the plane going down and heard the crash) 1980 - John Lennon shot and killed by Mark David Chapman in front of his home at The Dakota in New York City.

- John Lennon shot and killed by Mark David Chapman in front of his home at The Dakota in New York City. 1987 - Flyers’ Ron Hextall becomes the first NHL goalie to actually score a goal.

Common sources:

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading.