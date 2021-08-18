Cubs announce 2022 spring training schedule

Spring training 2022 will be very interesting for the Chicago Cubs. First, you’re likely going to see many, many players who are not currently on the Cubs major-league squad, signed or otherwise acquired in the upcoming offseason.

Some of the prospects acquired in all the trade deadline deals will probably be there as well. There’s been some talk of having spring training run as it was in 2021, with minor-league camp not starting until big-league camp is over. Thus spring rosters will have to include some minor leaguers because there won’t be guys from the minor-league camp to call over to finish up games.

This is what allowed Brennen Davis, for example, some time in major league spring games last March and I assume he’ll be there again in 2022. Last spring Davis played in 16 games and went 4-for-22 with two stolen bases and got some valuable experience alongside MLB players.

So heading to Mesa next spring to see games at Sloan Park, or elsewhere in the Valley of the Sun, will be your first look at the new-look Cubs for next year and beyond.

And remember: The weather is (almost always) great and it’s baseball and it doesn’t matter who wins. Single-game tickets at Sloan Park will go on sale January 15, 2022 and I will post more info on that sale when I get it.

Here is the 2022 Cubs spring training schedule, which includes 34 games, 18 at Sloan Park, and a reminder that these dates are tentative and subject to change. The team says more games could be added later.

(ss) denotes split squad. Note that I am using the new name “Guardians” for the Cleveland club, since that name will be in effect in 2022.

All times Central, when I have game times I’ll add them and when TV coverage information is available I’ll add that as well. Home games in boldface.

UPDATE as of 2/18/22: The first week of spring games has been cancelled; this is the updated schedule as of February 18. If it changes again, this schedule will be updated again.

Sat 3/5: vs. Brewers at Maryvale, 2:10

Sun 3/6: vs. Diamondbacks at Sloan Park, 2:05

Mon 3/7: vs. Rockies at Scottsdale, 2:10

Tue 3/8: vs. Angels at Tempe, 2:10

Wed 3/9: vs. White Sox at Sloan Park (ss), 2:05

Wed 3/9: vs. Royals at Surprise (ss), 7:05

Thu 3/10: vs. Giants at Scottsdale, 2:05

Fri 3/11: vs. Royals at Sloan Park, 2:05

Sat 3/12: vs. Brewers at Maryvale, 2:10

Sun 3/13 (DST begins): vs. Reds at Sloan Park, 3:05

Mon 3/14: vs. Rockies at Sloan Park, 3:05

Tue 3/15: vs. Dodgers at Glendale, 3:05

Wed 3/16: OFF DAY

Thu 3/17: vs. Angels at Sloan Park, 8:05

Fri 3/18: vs. Guardians at Sloan Park (ss), 3:05

Fri 3/18: vs. White Sox at Glendale (ss), 3:05

Sat 3/19: vs. Athletics at Mesa, 3:05

Sun 3/20: vs. Reds at Goodyear, 3:05

Mon 3/21: vs. Brewers at Sloan Park, 3:05

Tue 3/22: vs. Giants at Sloan Park, 3:05

Wed 3/23: OFF DAY

Thu 3/24: vs. Rangers at Sloan Park, 8:05

Fri 3/25: vs. Dodgers at Glendale, 3:05

Sat 3/26: vs. Padres at Sloan Park (ss), 3:05

Sat 3/26: vs. Guardians at Goodyear (ss), 3:05

Sun 3/27: vs. Mariners at Sloan Park, 3:05

Mon 3/28: vs. White Sox at Sloan Park, 3:05

Tue 3/29: vs. White Sox at Sloan Park, 2:05

If you prefer a calendar format (click here for a larger version):