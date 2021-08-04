Cubs, MLB release 2022 regular-season schedule

This article has been updated to include the games rescheduled after the lockout ended in March 2022. Dates and times are updated as of March 16, 2022. The original article is below.

It’s August, and the 2021 season is winding down. While it’s still several months until the 2022 season will commence, Major League Baseball made its usual early announcement of the league-wide schedule for next year Wednesday afternoon, and so I present to you the Cubs schedule for 2022.

The Cubs will face AL East teams in interleague play in 2022. If MLB had gone on normal interleague rotation, the Cubs would have faced AL West squads in 2022, as they did in 2016 and 2019. This appears to be a “makeup” for the NL Central/AL East matchups (and other similar matchups) missed in 2020.

Also, interestingly, the Cubs have a lot of out-of-the-division games in September. Of 28 games after September 1, only 13 are vs. NL Central rivals, and none against the Brewers — but two home series against the Reds.

Lastly, there are no homestands longer than seven games, and only one road trip longer than that, nine games at the end of August/beginning of September. And yes, that’s a two-game “homestand” in July against the Pirates.

Anyway, here are all the Cubs dates for 2022 and a note that at this time, these dates are tentative. As always, all times Central. Home games in boldface.

April 7-8-9-10: Brewers (6:40, 1:20, 1:20, 1:20)

April 12-13: at Pirates (3:12, 11:35 a.m.)

April 14-15-16-17: at Rockies (7:40, 7:40, 7:10, 2:10)

April 18-19-20: Rays (6:40, 6:40, 6:40)

April 21-22-23-24: Pirates (6:40, 1:20, 1:20, 1:20)

April 26-27-28: at Braves (6:20, 6:20, 6:20)

April 29-30-May 1: at Brewers (7:10, 6:10, 1:10)

May 3-4: White Sox (6:40, 6:40)

May 6-7-8: Dodgers (1:20, 1:20, 1:20)

May 9-10-11: at Padres (8:40, 8:40, 3:10)

May 13-14-15: at Diamondbacks (8:40, 7:10, 3:10)

May 16-17-18: Pirates (6:40, 6:40, 6:40)

May 19-20-21-22: Diamondbacks (6:40, 1:20, 1:20, 1:20)

May 23-24-25-26: at Reds (5:40, 5:40, 5:40, 11:35 a.m.)

May 28-29: at White Sox (6:15, 1:10)

May 30-31-June 1: Brewers (1:20, 7:05, 7:05)

June 2-3: Cardinals (7:05, 1:20

June 4: Cardinals (doubleheader, 12:20 and 6:15

June 5: Cardinals (1:20)

June 7-8: at Orioles (6:05, 6:05)

June 10-11-12: at Yankees (6:05, 6:15, 12:05)

June 13-14-15-16: Padres (7:05, 7:05, 7:05, 1:20)

June 17-18-19: Braves (1:20, 1:20, 1:20)

June 20-21-22-23: at Pirates (6:05, 6:05, 6:05, 11:35 a.m.)

June 24-25-26: at Cardinals (7:15, 1:15, 1:15)

June 28-29-30: Reds (7:05, 7:05, 7:05)

July 1-2-3: Red Sox (1:20, 6:15, 1:20)

July 4-5-6: at Brewers (3:10, 7:10, 1:10)

July 7-8-9-10: at Dodgers (9:10, 9:10, 9:10, 3:10)

July 12-13: Orioles (7:05, 7:05)

July 14-15-16-17: Mets (7:05, 1:20, 1:20, 1:20)

July 18-21: All-Star break

July 22-23-24: at Phillies (6:05, 5:05, 12:05)

July 25-26: Pirates (7:05, 1:20)

July 28-29-30-31: at Giants (8:45, 9:15, 8:05, 3:05)

August 2-3-4: at Cardinals (6:45, 6:45, 6:45)

August 5-6-7: Marlins (1:20, 1:20, 1:20)

August 8-9-10: Nationals (7:05, 7:05, 1:20)

August 11: vs. Reds, Field of Dreams, Dyersville, Iowa (6:15)

August 13-14: at Reds (5:40, 12:10)

August 15-16-17: at Nationals (6:05, 6:05, 12:05)

August 19-20-21: Brewers (1:20, 1:20, 1:20)

August 22: Cardinals (7:05)

August 23: Cardinals (doubleheader, 1:20 and 7:05)

August 24-25: Cardinals (7:05, 1:20)

August 26-27-28: at Brewers (7:10, 6:10, 1:10)

August 29-30-31: at Blue Jays (6:07, 6:07, 6:07)

September 2-3-4: at Cardinals (7:15, 6:15, 1:15)

September 6-7-8: Reds (6:40, 6:40, 1:20)

September 9-10-11: Giants (3:05, 1:20, 1:20)

September 12-13-14: at Mets (6:10, 6:10, 6:10)

September 16-17-18: Rockies (1:20, 1:20, 1:20)

September 19-20-21: at Marlins (5:40, 5:40, 5:40)

September 22-23-24-25: at Pirates (5:35, 5:35, 5:35, 12:05)

September 27-28-29: Phillies (6:40, 6:40, 1:20)

September 30, October 1-2: Reds (1:20, 1:20, 1:20)

October 3-4-5: at Reds (5:40, 5:40, TBD)

Updated again with a handy calendar!