Cub Tracks 2022-step

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Here’s a progress report on the CBA negotiations:

___________________________________________________________________.

Happy New Year?

Let 2022 be the beginning of a game winning rally! Cheers from your friends at Baseballism. pic.twitter.com/SiMJF3UQWg — Baseballism (@Baseballism) December 31, 2021

Let’s dance!

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines). #IStandWithThePlayers.

Limited edition prints of Wisdom and Schwindel now available in my etsy store. Link in bio. #Cubs #chicago pic.twitter.com/1N5Iw2MTCV — Matt Kammerer Art (@MattMadeAThing) December 30, 2021

Cubs birthdays: Hugh Nicol, Ned Garvin, Tom Downey, Hack Miller, Teddy Kearns, Ethan Allen, Randy Bobb, Roberto Rivera. Also notable: Tim Keefe HOF, Hank Greenberg HOF.

Food for Thought:

NASA's Chandra spacecraft spies clover-shaped voids left by supermassive black holes https://t.co/gJfFhlmwBV pic.twitter.com/B7rTNbKun4 — Popular Science (@PopSci) December 31, 2021

Stunning Video Shows Our Last Glimpse Of JWST Before It Heads Into Deep Spacehttps://t.co/GNAA0DhKf1 pic.twitter.com/nbSIrYLAU3 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) December 31, 2021

They were the first civilization in Europe to build large palaces, but we still haven’t cracked the code of their language (or their exact origins). https://t.co/MeFR64ZU9D — Discover Magazine (@DiscoverMag) December 31, 2021

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.