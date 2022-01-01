 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cub Tracks 2022-step

The latest in our long-running series of #Cubs-related news articles. This one makes you want to move. #MLB, #MiLB, and more! 

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

The Cubs on Parade Photo by Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images

Here’s a progress report on the CBA negotiations:

___________________________________________________________________.

Happy New Year?

Let’s dance!

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines). #IStandWithThePlayers.

Cubs birthdays: Hugh Nicol, Ned Garvin, Tom Downey, Hack Miller, Teddy Kearns, Ethan Allen, Randy Bobb, Roberto Rivera. Also notable: Tim Keefe HOF, Hank Greenberg HOF.

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...