Baseball history unpacked, January 10

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue brings a you a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and deep dives into various narratives that expand over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. Don’t be afraid to click the links for ‘inside baseball’ on the entries, which change from year to year as we re-examine the subjects.

We apologize in advance for any attempts at humor in these articles.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Tom Dolan, John Houseman*, Jack O’Neill, Johnny Bates, George Pierce, Ed Stauffer, Cliff Chambers, Dan Rohn, Rafael Dolis. Also notable: Harry Wright HOF, Willie McCovey HOF.

Today in world history:

49 BC - Julius Caesar defies the Roman Senate and crosses the Rubicon, uttering “alea iacta est” (the die is cast), signaling the start of civil war which would lead to his appointment as Roman dictator for life.

- Julius Caesar defies the Roman Senate and crosses the Rubicon, uttering “alea iacta est” (the die is cast), signaling the start of civil war which would lead to his appointment as Roman dictator for life. 1776 - ”Common Sense” Pamphlet by Thomas Paine published, advocating American independence.

- ”Common Sense” Pamphlet by Thomas Paine published, advocating American independence. 1878 - US Senate proposes female suffrage.

- US Senate proposes female suffrage. 1949 - RCA introduces 45 RPM record.

- RCA introduces 45 RPM record. 1951 - UN headquarters opens in Manhattan NY.

- UN headquarters opens in Manhattan NY. 1964 - Vee-Jay Records releases “Introducing the Beatles”, the 1st Beatles album released in the US.

Common sources:

*Pictured.

There is a very active baseball history community and there are many facets to their views. We strive for clarity. Please be aware that we are trying to make the historical record as represented by our main sources coherent and as accurate as is possible. No item is posted here without corroboration. Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources, so that we can address them to the originators. BBRef is very cooperative in this regard, as are SABR and the Baseball Almanac. We have removed thenationalpastime from our sourcing list, as there have been multiple complaints about their content and they do not respond to attempts to communicate.

Also please remember that this is supposed to be fun.

*not pictured. The photo is actually Romanian-born actor John Houseman, notably of “The Paper Chase”.

Thank you for your cooperation. And thanks for reading!