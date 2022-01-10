 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Outside The Confines: Breaking through the glass

The Yankees name their first female manager in affiliated baseball history. A woman tosses a scoreless inning down under. Everyone thinks they have a solution to the lockout.

By Josh Timmers

San Francisco Giants v Atlanta Braves
This is Alyssa Nakken, the 1st woman to be a major league coach. I don’t have a photo of Rachel Baklovec. Yet.
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

We are now in Day 357* of the Major League Baseball lockout.

We got some historic firsts this week, which would have been awesome if there wasn’t a lockout and we could celebrate it.

End the lockout. Have a nice day.

*Or so it seems. It may not be exactly that many days.

