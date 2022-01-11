Cub Tracks’ brain science

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.
I’m quarantining this week. Whether I have omicron or just a nasty cold, that seems to be the best way to do things. My contact is limited anyway, but no going to Safeway or Circle K. I wear a mask when I go next door to visit my puppy, and I’m getting intimate with Doordash.
Surrealistically, as I type this, there’s a commercial for Tommy John bras running. There’s no relation to the former pitcher, but I have to say that threw me for a loop at first.
These are strange and sad times, dear reader. One has to be extremely skilled at rocket surgery to even make sense of it.
Baseball is no different.
As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines). #IStandWithThePlayers.
Summer, fall, winter or spring, morning, afternoon, evening or night. Anytime I need a smile, a memory, this is my happy place. #cubs pic.twitter.com/sEj2gTEwX4— John Vincent (@JohnVincentLive) January 10, 2022
- Matthew Roberson (NY Daily News* {$}): What will Major League Baseball look like post-lockout? “... inactivity does nothing but create more tension...”
- Shreya Verma (Essentially Sports*): Chicago Cubs star Marcus Stroman gears up for the 2022 season. “While there is still time for him to show off his pitching skills on the field, he has become a ‘pitcher’ for Chicago Cubs on social media.”
- Ken Rosenthal (The Athletic {$}): For Cubs’ Nick Madrigal and other injured MLB players, lockout creates unique challenges to recovery. “Madrigal reports he is doing just fine.”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): A flurry of short-term signings could propel the Cubs back to October. “Kind of like the 2013 Red Sox...”
- Payton Havermann (Cubbies Crib*): What happens if the Cubs wind up passing on Carlos Correa? “Nico Hoerner would likely slot in as the Opening Day shortstop...”
- Todd Johnson (Cubs Insider*): Cubs Organizational Breakdown, Pt 9: Left-handed starting pitching thin but mighty. “... that’s where you’ll find some of the Cubs’ top talent...”
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong named as breakout candidate. “... big things could be on the horizon.”
- Ted Clarke (Prince George Citizen*): Jared Young’s Dominican baseball opportunity puts P.G. trip on hold. “Former Prince George Knight slugger now playing winter ball in Caribbean.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Yankees’ new Low-A Manager will be Rachel Balkovec, the first woman to manage an affiliated team. “This is a big moment for the sport...” Jake Seiner has more.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Rockies promote the owner’s son to Director of Professional Scouting. “... the Colorado Rockies have not operated in a way that nets them the benefit of the doubt when something like this pops up.”
- Marquee Sports Network*: Bruce Miles joins podcast.
Cubs birthdays: Harry McIntire, Paddy Driscoll, Paddy Driscoll, Jack Curtis, Lloyd McClendon, Donn Pall, Rey Ordóñez. Also notable: Elmer Flick HOF, Max Carey HOF.
Food for Thought:
3,000-Year-Old Remains Of Women Warriors Found In Armenian Cemeteryhttps://t.co/ZAfhNOL140 pic.twitter.com/diY1ZDYpqQ— IFLScience (@IFLScience) January 10, 2022
Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.
Loading comments...