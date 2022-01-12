Outside The Confines: Apple to take a bite out of MLB broadcasts?

Be honest, when you think about Apple TV+, the subscription service offered by Apple, you probably think of one thing, and one thing only: Ted Lasso. To this point, the fish out of water football series starring Jason Sudeikis is as close as the streamer has come to offer sports to viewers.

In addition to Ted Lasso, the streaming service releases unique TV and movie offerings. Some other popular titles include The Morning Show, Central Park and many more. But now they have their sights set on a different product entirely: MLB games.

It appears that the games in play to be broadcast on Apple TV+ would be the midweek games previously aired by ESPN, so it remains to be seen how the viewing process would work and whether or not an additional subscription would be needed beyond a standard Apple TV+ subscription, or if an a la carte option would be offered for those not interested in also watching Ted Lasso.

The deal hasn’t been completed yet, but we’ll update you when it does.

