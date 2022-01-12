Outside The Confines: Apple to take a bite out of MLB broadcasts?

Be honest, when you think about Apple TV+, the subscription service offered by Apple, you probably think of one thing, and one thing only: Ted Lasso. To this point, the fish out of water football series starring Jason Sudeikis is as close as the streamer has come to offer sports to viewers.
In addition to Ted Lasso, the streaming service releases unique TV and movie offerings. Some other popular titles include The Morning Show, Central Park and many more. But now they have their sights set on a different product entirely: MLB games.
It appears that the games in play to be broadcast on Apple TV+ would be the midweek games previously aired by ESPN, so it remains to be seen how the viewing process would work and whether or not an additional subscription would be needed beyond a standard Apple TV+ subscription, or if an a la carte option would be offered for those not interested in also watching Ted Lasso.
The deal hasn’t been completed yet, but we’ll update you when it does.
Here are some think-pieces on the potential broadcast partnership.
- Andrew Marchand looks at the deal for New York Post.
- John Ourand offers a contrarian take on the potential deal over at Sports Business Journal.
Now on to the rest of today’s links!
- Things will look ever so slightly different at Camden Yards this season.
Camden Yards’ left-field wall will be about 5 feet taller in 2022 and moved as much as 30 feet farther from home plate. Since its introduction in 1992, no ballpark has seen more home runs sail over its fences. #Orioles https://t.co/GCxYdblMMd— Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) January 11, 2022
- Jay Jaffee continues his assessment of Hall of Fame contenders, looking at A.J. Pierzynski.
- Tom Verducci points out that those who are on their last run at the Hall of Fame ballot, there’s still a second chance in 2022 via the Era’s Committee.
- The New York Mets will retire the number 17 for known cat-lover Keith Hernandez this summer.
- Stephen J. Nesbitt dives into the lockout edition of The Athletic’s MLB fan survey. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Rob Mains offers up six things you may or may not have realized about the 2021 season. (Baseball Prospectus subscription required.)
- Hot take, but Jake Mailhot is suggesting a few switch-hitters who should, uh, stop switch-hitting.
- Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers answer some of the important lockout questions, primarily, should fans be worried?
- On that front, it looks like we’re finally going to see some progress this week, with both sides meeting up on Thursday to begin discussions, shares Evan Drellich. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Marc Normandin tries to explain the antitrust suit against MLB by former MiLB clubs. (Baseball Prospectus subscription required.)
- Ben Clemens answers a question you never asked: what is a flat sinker?
- Dan Connolly explains why he has changed his mind on previous Hall of Fame votes, and why that’s okay. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Tampa Bay Rays bullpen catcher Jean Ramirez has passed away at the age of 28, shares ESPN.
- While Juan Soto’s brother, Elian, is only 15 that hasn’t stopped the Nationals from moving to sign him, shares The Athletic. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Brian Bannister has quite the thread on Twitter.
How a simple clipboard led to the biggest baseball appearance of my life:— Brian Bannister (@RealBanny) January 11, 2022
// Thread
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...