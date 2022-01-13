Cub Tracks’ the gold watch and everything

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™. Here we have material from current beat writers, bloggers, and the occasional in-house habitué, moonlighting. These pieces center around #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball.

Thanks for the memories, Jon. It was a distinct pleasure. See you in the Hall.

I’m going back to bed. Omicron is nothing to sneeze at, even if you have your shots.

As always, * means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. (In the comments section, use @ before and after your remarks @ to produce sarcasm font. In the text body. It doesn’t work in the headlines). #IStandWithThePlayers.

Raising a glass to Jon Lester in celebration of a legendary career.



200 wins, 3 rings, a 2.51 postseason ERA and countless lives touched by your generosity.



We are so fortunate to have you in the Cubs family. Enjoy retirement! pic.twitter.com/WvxTkn8Afx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 12, 2022

@WContreras40 with a message for Jon Lester on his retirement #Cubs pic.twitter.com/wg0AVoxish — Crawly's Cubs Kingdom (@crawlyscubs) January 12, 2022

Look for Sun-Times sports writer Russell Dorsey to join Stadium, the multi-platform sports network owned by Silver Chalice and Sinclair Broadcast Group and headquartered at United Center. Without confirming his new job, Dorsey announced Tuesday he was leaving the Sun-Times at the end of January after 18 months as Chicago Cubs beat writer. “Russ has done an excellent job for us covering all things Cubs, one of the more challenging beats to tackle in Chicago sports,” Steve Warmbir, interim editor-in-chief of the Sun-Times, wrote in an email to staff. “He’s had a great work ethic and has been a fantastic colleague.” Dorsey, who grew up in the south suburbs and began as an intern at the Daily Herald, previously covered the Cubs, White Sox and Milwaukee Brewers for MLB.com. — Robert Feder.

Cubs birthdays: Emmett O’Neill, Steve Mesner, Mike Tyson, Jose Nunez, Kevin Foster.

Food for Thought:

Thanks for reading. Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked in this series of articles. We try to present a balanced view, and let the facts speak for themselves.